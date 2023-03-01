Actor Karishma Raj Soni and serial entrepreneur Rohit Sharma team up to launch exclusive makeup line for UAE and Middle East markets

New Delhi (India), February 28: Bollywood actor Karishma Raj Soni and Dubai-based serial entrepreneur Rohit Sharma have teamed up to introduce an exciting new makeup line to the UAE and Middle East markets. The collaboration between the duo is expected to result in a unique makeup brand that is not yet available in the market and will cater to the local community’s unique needs while keeping in mind their religious beliefs and cultural traditions.

The upcoming makeup line, which has been formulated to the highest global standards in quality and safety, is designed to offer top-notch quality products for both women and men. Karishma’s knowledge of the latest trends in beauty and fashion, coupled with Sharma’s proven business acumen and corporate experience, is expected to result in a distinctive and memorable beauty experience for customers.

“We hope that our products will have a place in their hearts,” said Karishma. “Our aim is to cater to the unique needs of the UAE’s local community while keeping in mind their religious beliefs and cultural traditions.”

The new makeup line is expected to be extremely exclusive, with products that are not yet available in the market, even with major brands. This exclusivity is set to make a significant impact in the makeup industry and appeal to a young generation of consumers from all over the world.

The launch of this exquisite range of cosmetic products is highly anticipated and is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2023. The faces of the brand that will represent the young generation of consumers from all over the world are set to be revealed soon.

Initially, the products will be available online through various platforms, and they will be distributed across the UAE and worldwide through Sharma’s Dubai-based operations partners, Anand and Gayatri Jeswani. This will ensure that the products are easily accessible to customers, regardless of their location.

“We plan to introduce a makeup brand that is not yet available in the market, and we are excited to bring it to the UAE and Middle East markets. We are confident that the brand will appeal to customers who are looking for a unique and memorable beauty experience,” said Sharma.

More details about the products are set to be announced before the launch date. The business partners are excited about the launch and are confident that their new makeup line will be a huge success in the UAE and Middle East markets. The collaboration between Karishma Raj Soni and Rohit Sharma is set to result in a distinctive makeup brand that will cater to the unique needs of customers in the region while offering top-notch quality products for both women and men. The launch of this new makeup line is set to be a game-changer in the makeup industry, and customers can’t wait to try out the products.

For more information and details, contact

Rohit Sharma

rohit@veintiunabelleza.com

karishma@veintiunabelleza.com

www.veintiunabelleza.com

