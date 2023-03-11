Actor and model Preet Bal creates storms internationally with his much-talked-about short film “Fitrat.”  

New Delhi (India), March 10: The short film Fitrat will be screened at the Ma Boli International Punjabi Film Festival on 21st April 2023, Vancouver.

The more we talk about a few professionals exceeding boundaries in their respective sectors all around the world, all on their own, the more we feel the need to discuss them for the world to know their genius. Interestingly, most of these geniuses and brilliant minds belong to the younger brigade and, even as youngsters, have astounded people with what they have offered them through their work. We noticed how model and actor Preet Bal did precisely that with each of the projects he ever took in his hands.

This time, he has made headlines for his short Punjabi film “Fitrat,” which will be screened at the much-talked-about Ma Boli International Punjabi Film Festival on 21st April 2023 at 6.45 pm sharp at Punjab Bhawan Surrey, Canada. Speaking more about the film, the actor shares how shooting for the same was a surreal experience and how he learned so much as an artist on set.

He went on to say that the film was made under Komal Productions, produced by Kamaljeet Kaur and Pawandeep Singh. Asha Dhingra directed the project, and the visuals by DOP Vikas Sharma were top-notch. The story was beautifully written by Vishavjot Mann, starring him, Vishavjot and Tarsem Paul. Happee Singh was the line producer, while Lokesh Mahajan did the editing. Adding to the power of the short film was the mesmerizing music by Anudutt M Shamain.

Preet Bal as an actor is glad and proud that he has been getting opportunities in the entertainment world that have some power and value to pass on to the audiences and inspire them to keep supporting genuine art and artists. Until now, audiences have seen him light up the screens in national projects, and gradually his projects are making a prominent mark even internationally.

Becoming a part of Ma Boli International Punjabi Film Festival with Fitrat (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fEDBymnDAY) as an actor, Preet Bal (@preetbalofficial) says, “It feels unreal to be called at the festival for the screening, and I am proud how Punjabi cinema has been celebrated globally as well.”

