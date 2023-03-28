Acing The Image Management Business, Meet Indian PR Queen Jashoda Madhavji

From dramatics at 15 and assisting her grandfather at the iconic Hamilton Studios to being the driving force behind one of India's leading media and reputation management companies, Jashoda Madhavji has come a long way in a career spanning over two and a half decades.

Over the last few months, the entrepreneur who is well known for her stellar work on international projects has been busy working on mandates involving Martin Garrix, CKay, Anne Marie, Jason Derulo, HRVY, Bear Grylls, Post Malone, DJ Snake, Tyla Yaweh, Kid Heat, Quick Style, Tape Face, Ultra Music Festival for the Indian market as seen on her company’s social media pages.

Madhavji, whose 2015-launched company, Dream N Hustle manages press campaigns for CarryMinati, Mostly Sane, DIVINE, Prateek Kuhad, Dolly Singh, Ananya Birla, Zakir Khan, Flying Beast, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash,Avantika Vandanapu, Anoushka Shankar, Ankush Bahuguna, Funcho, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Suhani Shah, Abdu Rozik, Aashna Hegde, Diipa Khosla Buller, Raftaar, Sunburn Festival, Film Heritage Foundation and many more, has an exciting line-up of collaborations and projects this year.

It's clear the 39-year-old business pro has painstakingly earned her spot because she loves what she does. “I love people management and I would never have it any other way. I launched my agency 8 years ago on sheer instinct. I felt the PR industry lacked specialization in music, large format IPs and festivals and there was a lot of scope to build on that domain expertise within the marketspace. There’s been no looking back since and I’m grateful I’ve come so far. The agency now also specializes in content creators and digital influencers as that’s definitely a burgeoning industry and one that merits all the attention.”

So what's the secret behind her success? “I always say this, it's a mantra I follow: Never let success get to your head, and never let failure get to your heart. My work ethic has been the same since I was 15. I've always, from the very beginning, been fearless and fierce. I've always spoken my mind without any filters. In the process, I may have lost friends, but I have gained a lot of respect. A lot of people in this business know that I speak the truth, and if I say something, it's for their good. And if they're hiring me, if they're hiring DNH Media for image management, they need to hire someone who is honest and sincere.”