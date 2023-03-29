Absolute Barbecues launches its sixth outlet in Pune

New Delhi (India), March 28: Absolute Barbecues, India’s first wish grill restaurant, has recently opened its sixth outlet in Pune at Viman Nagar, marking another milestone in its expansion in the city. Known for its exquisite cuisine, the restaurant has become a popular dining destination in Pune, with its five other outlets spread across the city’s hotspots – Baner, Chinchwad, Hinjewadi, Mariplex Mall, and Seasons Mall. The spacious outlet, with its vibrant and trendy interiors, can accommodate a large number of patrons and is also an ideal destination to host corporate lunches, family gatherings, birthday parties, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Prosenjit Roy Chowdhury, Founder & CEO of Absolute Barbecues, said, “Pune’s love for our unlimited buffet has been immense, and with the opening of this outlet in Viman Nagar, one of the most sought-after food destinations in the city, we thank our patrons for their support and hope to capture their hearts once again.”

For those looking for the best restaurant for a lunch or dinner buffet in Viman Nagar, the restaurant offers all your classic barbecue favourites, like Tandoori Tangdi and Seekh Kebab. But it doesn’t stop there! They also offer a variety of non-vegetarian items like prawn and chicken satays and vegetarian options like Malai Kofta and veg Kolhapuri. To complement your meal, they offer a variety of sides such as soups, salads, and pasta. Offering the best barbecue buffet in Pune with a unique “Do-It-Yourself” dining experience, the restaurant allows you to grill delectable veg and non-veg cuisines of your choice at your very own table.

At Absolute Barbecues’ latest outlet in Pune at Viman Nagar, you can experience their unique Wish-Grill concept, where you can customise your dishes with a wide selection of ingredients, including rare and exotic meats such as quail, rabbit, duck, and more. One can also experience the kitchen at Absolute Barbecues’ exclusive live kitchen.

Absolute Barbeques started its journey in 2013 at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, by the restaurateur Prosenjit Roy Chowdhury. From day one, the restaurant became a topic of conversation in the foodie community and garnered the attention of customers. The brand has over 50 outlets across several cities in India and four outlets in the UAE and Qatar. Within a short span of less than a decade, AB’s has created history in terms of standardising recipes and creating a chain of fine dining experiences with multiple live counters, and a buffet counter, and serves its choice of charcoal-grilled starters to customers on the table.

Click here to explore the restaurant’s delicious menu and outlets.

