Aarna Clinic Helps Young Patients Tackle Issues Like Pre-mature Baldness And Hair Thinning With Seamless Hair Transplantation

Dr. Pavithra HN helps her patients regain lost confidence along with thicker and shinier hair

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 16: Over time, hair-related issues have become more prevalent in the younger population. It is common for men and women below the age of 40 to experience issues like hair loss, hair thinning, premature balding, etc. This often leads to a lack of self-esteem and confidence, taking a toll on their mental health.

While hair loss is an inevitable part of the natural growth cycle, Aarna Clinic helps its patients resist this cycle through its hair transplantation procedures in Bangalore. The health and skincare clinic in Bangalore returns its patients’ lost confidence by giving them the gift of shiny and voluminous hair. Led by Dr. Pavithra HN, the team of dermatology experts performs holistic hair transplantation procedures to meet the patients’ needs.

It is common for men and women to be apprehensive about hair transplantation when they approach dermatologists and hair care specialists. Keeping this in mind, Dr. Pavithra guides them every step of the way and tailors the procedures depending on factors like the patient’s scalp, hair type, medical history, genetic makeup, etc. Moreover, her team of skilled and experienced dermatologists performs all hair transplantation procedures with aseptic precautions with a guarantee of 100% satisfaction.

Apart from hair transplantation, the hair care experts at Aarna Clinic offer a range of other related procedures to ensure their patients’ hair health, including:

Anti-dandruff treatment

Diffuse hair loss

Hair fall treatment

Low-level laser therapy

Meso hair therapy

Platelet-rich plasma therapy

Microblading

Considered one of the top health and skincare clinics in Bangalore, Aarna Clinic helps its patients have flawless and aesthetic skin. The beautification services offered at the clinic help men and women enhance their features and achieve the looks they have always dreamt of. Aarna Clinic performs all its hair and skin treatments using state-of-the-art modern equipment and FDA-approved products. So far, the clinic has helped over 10,000 patients enhance their appearances and look beautiful.

Some of the most popular treatments and procedures performed by the dermatologists at Aarna Clinic include:

Acne scar treatment

Permanent hair reduction

Anti-ageing

Non-surgical nose correction

Tattoo removal

Aesthetic services

Wart/mole/DPN removal

Chemical peels

Dr. Pavithra HN believes that advancements in the field of medical science have allowed people to live their dreams. She says, “Men and women often feel helpless when they start losing hair at a young age because of their genes. We help such patients regrow and maintain their hair with painless non-surgical treatments. We have all wanted to have flawless hair and skin, Aarna Clinic strives to make such dreams come true!”

