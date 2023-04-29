A World Tour Turns Into a Murderous Hunt in 7 by Dr. Praveen Srinivasan

New Delhi (India), April 28: Imagine 77 ordinary people embarking on an adventure around the world, only to be faced with the threat of a murderer hidden in the shadows. Imagine your close-knit group of 7 friends— Alma, Aang, Baptiste, Felix, Tamar, Belle and Sebastian—start leaving this world one by one, and you are not sure if they are dying due to natural causes or at the hands of a murderer.

Step into the world of these adventurous globetrotters who cannot wrap their heads around these sudden deaths. Two more adventurers, Kiriko and Ashmitha, join the others on this rollercoaster of a journey. Follow Kiriko’s journey as he tries to save his friends before the group dwindles to nothing. Who can he trust? Who is the killer, and why is he hunting down Kiriko’s friends?

The author, Dr. Praveen Srinivasan, is a goal-oriented HR professional who has more than a decade of experience in human resources and administration. He holds Ph.D. in Management and Chartered MCIPD. Now, he has expanded his skillset by authoring 7.

7 by Dr. Praveen Srinivasan is not your usual tale of a murder mystery. It is a beautiful amalgamation of the various cultures our world has to offer. With secrets and the threat of danger at every turn, this book will have you engrossed as you live alongside your favourite characters. This is a unique story that will keep its readers on the edge of their seats. Someone wants these travellers killed, and Kiriko and his friends must figure out who is threatening their lives and why before it is too late.

7 is must read if you want to delve into a world of thrill, adventure, and cultural diversity. Go grab your copy now!

Shop Now:

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.