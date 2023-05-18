A Summit on India’s G20 Presidency and Sustainability and Global Launch of Chaudhry Nummero Pvt. Ltd. by AsiaOne

New Delhi (India), May 17: AsiaOne Magazine has organized a summit on Sustainability in Post Covid Times at The Grand Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, India. The summit also witnessed the Global Launch of Chaudhry Nummero Pvt. Ltd. founded by renowned Educationist and Numerologist Dr. J. C. Chaudhry. The focus of the summit was Sustainability as one of the objectives of India’s G20 drive this year.

As India takes centre stage for global leadership on sustainability, the world is eyeing with awe and admiration India’s presidency of the Group of 20 (G20). India’s story of growth and resilience despite the pandemic has garnered applause from all quarters. Undoubtedly, India’s Presidency of the G20 is set to bear fruits for the global economy. India aims to take countries beyond the group members on its mission of ‘global progress’ with ‘universal brotherhood.’ With the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’ the largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy plans to share its success story of technology boosting financial inclusion and new idea of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) to G20 members, which together account for more than 85% of worldwide GDP, two-thirds of the world’s population and 75% of global trade, and, making it a critical participant in assuring global economic growth and prosperity. India stands committed to the primary goal of the G20, to recognise the significance of collective action and global collaboration among major developed countries and emerging economies throughout the world. AsiaOne Magazine is thriving to promote the G20 goals through its various platforms in order to enlighten the world of the potential that India and rest of the world has.

AsiaOne Magazine celebrated the global launch of CHAUDHRY NUMMERO PVT. LTD on 12th May 2023 at The Grand Hotel, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Since time immemorial, Numerology has been popular among the Indians, Greeks, Egyptians and Chinese. Long ago explaining the importance of numbers, Pythagoras had said, “Number rules the universe.’’ Recognizing the significant impact of numbers on the lives of humans, the ‘Global Launch of Chaudhry Nummero Pvt. Ltd.’ is AsiaOne’s attempt to promote the ancient science of Numerology for global Peace, Progress and Prosperity.

Dr. J. C. Chaudhry established Chaudhry Nummero Pvt. Ltd. to give his passion a very meaningful turn. He truly believes that numbers rule our life and favorable numbers attract good luck and success. He set up Chaudhry Nummero Pvt. Ltd. to spread this awareness amongst the people and help people achieve the best in their life with the wisdom of Numerology. He has been following his passion for Numerology for a long time but with Chaudhry Nummero Pvt. Ltd. and he made sure that he shares that skill with others and alleviates people’s problems. He is one of the most famous Numerologists in the world.

Dr. J.C. Chaudhry spoke on the importance of Numerology in day-to-day life and how numbers can help in spreading Peace, Prosperity and Happiness. Numerology is very important thing, though it is not considered to be science, but it is not less than science also. You get intuitions when you know numerology. You come to know what is going to happen. Numerologist cannot tell anything minutely the things, but it can tell us how is our time is going to be, is it a good time to invest, bad time to invest, good to fight, good not to fight. The precautions which needs to be taken, etc. So I really feel that if a person is happy, if a family is happy, then whole country is happy. If all families are happy, harmoniously, we live there in the whole of the world. We can choose our destiny sometimes with the help of numbers.

Mr. Rajat Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne Magazine spoke about how India’s G20 Presidency has paved the way for Indian brands and leaders to showcase their potential to the world and also invited the global organizations to collaborate and excel together by creating synergies. Sustainability is all about making this world a better place and AsiaOne firmly believes in creating Platform of Excellence by bringing the great minds together.

H.E. Mr. Alejandro Simancas Marinl, Ambassador of Cuba to India, H.E. Mr. Sinisa Pavic, Ambassador of Serbia to India, Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, President, National Gandhi MuseumandDr. Deepa Malik, President, Paralympic Committee of India

The summit today also witnessed the unveiling of Biography of Dr. J. C. Chaudhry – “J.C. Chaudhry – The Incredible Aakash Story.”

There was a Panel Discussion on Sustainability in Post Covid Times in which Numerologists from all the over world shared their views on how numerology as a science can help in resolving many issues which will bring peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone’s life.

Some of the key dignitaries who graced the occasion are:

Dr. J. C. Chaudhry, Founder & Chairman – Chaudhry Nummero Pvt. Ltd. Padma Bhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Government of India Smt. Diya Kumari, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Government of India Smt. Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, Chairperson, National Gandhi Museum Padma Shri Dr. Deepa Malik, President, Paralympic Committee of India Pujya Muni Vatsal Das Swami ji, Swaminarayan Akshardham H.E. Mr. Alejandro Simancas Marin, Ambassador of Cuba to India H.E. Ms. Rosette Mossi Nyamale, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to India H.E. Mr. Jason Hall, Ambassador of Jamaica to India Madam Joséphine Patricia Ntyam-Ehya, Chargé d’Affaires of Gabon to India H.E. Mr. Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner of Gambia to India H.E. Ms. Hayet Talbi EP Bilel, Ambassador of Tunisia to India Ms. Jaya Subramaniam, CSO & BOARD OF DIRECTORS, ANALYTICAL WIZARDS (NOW DEFINITIVE HEALTHCARE) Ambassador Mrs. Bizunesh Meseret, Deputy Head of Mission of Ethiopia to India H.E. Dr. Godfrey Majoni Chipare, The Ambassador of Zimbabwe to India H.E. Mr. Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of Mauritius to India H.E. Ms. Yasiel Rivera, Ambassador of Panama to India H.E. Ms. Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of Rwanda to India Madam Deliwe Ndhlema Mumbi, Acting High Commissioner of Zambia to India

Winners of G20 Commitment Award for Women 20 Leadership 2023 and Women Empowerment Principles Leadership Award 2023 are:

Padma Bhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Smt. Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee – Chairperson – National Gandhi Museum, Smt. Diya Kumari – Hon’ble Member of Parliament – Government of India, Ms. Jaya Subramaniam, CSO & BOARD OF DIRECTORS, ANALYTICAL WIZARDS (NOW DEFINITIVE HEALTHCARE) andPadma Shri Dr. Deepa Malik, President, Paralympic Committee of India

Winners of Excellence in Astrology and Numerology Award are:

Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma – Prem Astrologer, Ms. Allison Rose(Australia), Ms. Pari Sagar (Dubai), Ms. Govind Vedaprakash Shandilya (India), Mr. Anujj Uberoi (Canada),Ms. Suzanne Styles and Mr. Chris Styles – Numerology UK and 365 Pin Code, Dr. Anuradha Rai, Spiritual Life Coach FZE, Ms. Manisha Koushik – Astrologer and Numerologist, Ankit Batra – The Batraa Numerology, Vandana Kaur Rehsi-Vibes Vastu, Dishaa A Singal – AskDishaa, Rasika Pangasa – Eminent Numerologist, Mr. Neeraj Dhankher – Astro Zindagi

A few more award winnersin other categories are:

Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super speciality Centre, Sir Padampat Singhania University, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Amity Education Group, CP Plus, Trivitron Healthcare, IMT Ghaziabad, The Judge Group India, Cafe Ten Twenty Two, M2K Group, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Redington India, etc.

AsiaOne Magazine is a leading International Media house today with a Business and News publication in print and online versions spreading the power of information through both print and electronic media, and now also presence on iOS and Android gives us accessibility to 3 billion smart phone users across the world.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.