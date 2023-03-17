A one of its kind Talent Hunt: Twinkle Twinkle

Every Child is a Born Star!, Presented by Skoodos

“The first five years have so much to do with how the next 80 turn out.”-Bill gates

New Delhi (India), March 15: Skoodos has unveiled a Talent hunt for kids aged 2 to 5 years of age in Delhi NCR to provide them with a national-level platform. Twinkle Twinkle aims at providing kids with an early start to training for the various competitions that life will throw at them and the obstacles that will lead them to success!

Twinkle Twinkle, keeping in line with the NEP 2020, will also recognize the importance of talent hunts in identifying and nurturing the talent of students. By encouraging participation in this contest, Twinkle Twinkle gives students a platform to showcase their abilities and potential. This will help kids develop their skills and gain confidence in their abilities.

One of the key highlights of NEP 2020 is the emphasis on interactive sessions in the classroom. The policy aims to create an environment that encourages students to ask questions, engage in discussions, and develop critical thinking skills. In addition to interactive learning, NEP 2020 also places great importance on extra-curricular activities. The policy recognizes that these activities play a crucial role in the overall development of students by helping them to develop their skills, interests, and passions. From sports to music and the arts, the NEP 2020 encourages students to participate in a wide range of extra-curricular activities.

The contest will feature a variety of fun and educational activities, including arts and crafts, puzzles, and more, testing and building your child’s confidence and will!

Kids will be able to participate in a range of age-appropriate challenges, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents and compete for prizes.

But it’s not just about winning, it’s about learning and having fun too. The contest will also give children an interactive learning experience where they can learn about various topics and develop new skills. This will be a great opportunity for children to socialize and make new friends, all while having a blast.

Contest Highlights:

National Level visibility for participants and their schools! 1-Year Tuition Fee sponsorship Shopping Voucher Worth Rs. 5000 for exceptional teachers Brand Face of Skoodos for 1 Year Branded 8″ Tablets And much more!

The contest is open to preschool children ages 2-5, and the prize distribution ceremony will be held at locations in Delhi-NCR, so be sure to mark your calendars and plan to register.

To register your child for the contest or for more information, visit the events.skoodos.com website today and find out more details. Don’t miss out on this fun and educational opportunity for your kids.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.