A guide to the most reliable and affordable cab services in Goa for your next vacation

Goa is unquestionably India's most popular beach and party destination, and it is so popular with tourists that it is bustling throughout the year. There is, however, a catch. Increased tourism would imply enhanced infrastructure, particularly in terms of mobility. Regrettably, this has not been the case in Goa. Local transportation issues in Goa remained the same even a decade ago. Not to suggest that there aren't any local transportation options, but they are either limited or often unaffordable.

Of course, there are public transport options like shared autos and buses, but they are time-consuming and restricted in number, making them inefficient. In addition, there is a monopoly of local players in the Goa cab service industry. New entrants, such as app-based services, encounter stiff opposition from local taxi unions, including periodic strikes. Local taxi unions in Goa have a firm grip on the cab service industry, so others do not challenge the excessive charges they impose. This increases throughout the peak travel season, making it a significant inconvenience for travellers. Renting a two-wheeler comes with the fear of getting lost in an unknown city, while local modes of transportation come with exorbitant fares and poor customer service. Even if customers use local taxi services as a last resort, the poor service quality and excessive charges worsen matters.

Now, what can visitors do to handle these mobility challenges and have a relaxing, enjoyable vacation? The answer is to explore private car rental in Goa, as it can help you navigate these mobility challenges. Cab aggregators have revolutionised commuting in cities by offering technology-based seamless connectivity. Along the way, they are also changing the way our cities function and grow. Choosing a car rental service gives you all the mobility and privacy you need, without digging deep into your pockets. It is a convenient way to get around without using your vehicle or resorting to public transport.

Top 5 Car Rental services in Goa

Whether you need to go on a road trip or schedule an airport transfer for a large group at unearthly hours, reserving a cab is a practical, hassle-free, and dependable way to get there on time. To alleviate some of your frequent taxi woes, we've compiled a list of five of the most reliable and safe taxi apps that will, in some way, make your commute in Goa a little bit easier:

1. Savaari Car Rentals

Savaari Car Rentals is India's premier outstation and local car rental service. The company was founded in 2006 to fill the gap of customers for booking quality taxis at affordable prices in all major cities in India. Savaari primarily provides taxi services for outstation trips from city to city. The company currently operates in over 50,000 vehicles in more than 2000 Indian cities. In addition, the company has launched its taxi booking app services in India for both Android and iOS mobile phones. With the help of the mobile app, the customers can book a cab instantly by tapping a location and confirming their ride.

2. Go Goa cabs

This company makes transport bookings convenient, affordable, and comfortable. You can book the cabs anytime you want and get to your destination. In addition, the cab drivers are safe and trustworthy to travel with. Just download the application, and you can book your cab in less than a minute or seconds.

3. Goa Taxi N Cabs Service

Goa Taxi N Cab's service assures you stress-free and safe cab services in Goa to provide a pleasurable experience during your travel within the state. Plan your trip, Goa airport transfers, and sightseeing tours at ease.

4. Goamiles

Goamiles was launched by the Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar, at the Secretariat Complex, Porvorim. With a single button tap, you can book a ride with Goamiles and get picked up by a nearby driver, who will take you to your destination immediately. So, instead of waiting for the bus or shouting at a taxi in the middle of the road, download Goamiles and start booking a ride from high-rated drivers.

5. Ocean Cabs Goa

Ocean Cabs have now turned out to be a vital piece of the transportation framework in Goa. The platform is focused on providing people with affordable traveling options with the utmost comfort. In addition, Ocean Cabs can give you access to voyage knowledge at whatever point you require.

Apart from these, several other taxi booking apps are available in Goa. With intuitive user interfaces that provide real-time updates, these taxi services are trustworthy and do an excellent job of navigating you across the scenic roads of Goa. This list of top taxi apps in Goa would help you to know how effective the service providers are and as a customer, you can try these apps for a safe and affordable ride.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in