A Den-artist Passionpreneur of the future Dr. Gopi Patel, Founder of Precious Memories Casting Services

New Delhi (India), March 7: Imagine a woman who shares an important moment with her newborn child and wants to preserve the precious moment by creating a 3D memory of her baby’s beautiful hands and feet. Perhaps a very special occasion for a couple celebrating their engagement, wedding or anniversary who certainly wants to preserve unforgettable moments of companionship by creating a keepsake of their intertwined hands and framing it with a beautiful photo for lifetime memories.

Dr. Gopi introduced the concept of Precious Memories in India, which is truly one of a kind. To create lasting memories, its craft entails casting facial expressions to create 3D models of hands and feet in the finest finishes like gold, silver, or bronze or their variants. These ideas are not only excellent for one’s enjoyment, but they also make wonderful gifts because they instil pride in the receiver due to the closeness of the cast. The Home Minister, Mr. Amit Shah’s daughter-in-law’s newborn baby girl, received its notions on the second day of her life at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, and they have since spread to the best of people’s hearts and homes.

Seeing the importance of memories, she established the company’s slogan, “Dedicated to Memories”. Since 2017, more than 1200 3D casting and impressions for people of all ages have been performed across India by Dr. Gopi Patel.

She is among the best examples of a passionpreneur since she began the 3D casting of dead bodies after her father’s unexpected death in the first wave of covid and failed to save his memories. And for the ones who truly wish to preserve the memories for all time, she made it possible by casting a 3D impression of loved one’s so that the same situation won’t happen to anybody else. She demonstrated her true devotion to her passion this way.

Even during tumultuous times, she has cast the impressions of more than 25 dead bodies in a variety of locations, including ICU hospitals and homes. It is a perfect illustration of talent and dedication, not only introduced India to the innovative concept of life-casting art but has been dominating the market since 2017.

After graduating from Dentistry, she began to adopt the concept of 3D impression technology to create exact replicas of real hands and feet. She posted an image of a lovely 3D impression frame on her social media page to commemorate the birth of her daughter, and she received a stream of encouragement to create these priceless 3D memories.

Everyone wants to decorate their home with attractive branded products. While we may admire these commercial creations, our emotions play no role in them. These priceless creations, accumulated over time, are made up of memories and emotions in all their forms.

Striving to create lasting memories that are the result of multiple experiences staged in our lives, Precious Memories bring together individuals and ideas bound by a shared sentiment to life.

Precious Memories Casting Services preserves the wonder of infancy for life, the joy of marriage, and the blessings from the elders to capture these times. It is a representation of tender and loving times. They offer the finest experience imaginable, making everything incredibly seamless and providing valuable suggestions and active input to create the best of what is out of the ordinary in today’s world.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.