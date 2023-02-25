A D2c Saree Brand Capturing Digital Platform an Ease for Women – Iraah

New Delhi (India), February 25: Witnessing the trail of ethnic brands on and off social media facing numerous pros & cons, there are people who still strive hard to accomplish their desires. Among those, there is an enthusiastic founder, Mr. Rishikesh Mishra, who ideated about establishing an online brand, “Iraah Store”, exclusively for sarees.

A fashion statement distinctly becomes visible when people choose something unique yet remarkable. “Following a rat race would never lead you to your dream destination, but having a mission behind your goal will double the chances to achieve”, – quoted Mr. Rishikesh Mishra, who zealously founded an authentic brand for sarees.

We are surrounded by countless designer saree brands that deliver the best, but do we get all types of sarees on a single platform? Well, one definitely needs to flip a coin to see the other side.

Western clothing has its own benefits, but adorning a saree gives immensely great pleasure. A saree connects generations – from a young girl at her farewell to grandmoms in their comfortable attires. Saree is majorly preferred by every Indian woman as it works like a cherry on the cake for every occasion.

The Indian textile and apparel industry is expected to reach US$ 387.3 Billion by 2028, a fact generated by International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group (IMARC Group). A vast industry demands an extraordinary product that gels up well. Getting recognition for your brand in such a large-scale industry is surely back-breaking unless you are all prepared for it.

After communicating with Mr. Rishikesh Mishra, we were intrigued to scoop out what made him establish this unique and exciting brand exclusively for sarees. He stated, “I always wanted to start up something that goes a long way. As we know, clothing brands have a higher growth rate than any other brand because western culture would not captivate Indians for too long. And to boost it on a higher scale, we have had planned to go digitally.”

In such a competitive world, one needs to be cleverer to achieve something bigger because the cobweb of digital start-ups is elaborating at a fast pace. This pumped them to introduce an online saree brand – Iraah Store.

They make sure to deliver the finest quality products at the most affordable prices. But what made them sell such exquisite sarees on a reasonable range? Iraah Store has a strong tie-up with saree manufacturers in various Indian states. The wholesalers directly produce large numbers of sarees, and they further stock for their online customers without gaining ‌excessive profit margins like the other luxurious brands.

Kanjivaram sarees from Kanchipuram district, Tamil Nadu; Banarasi sarees from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh; Patola from Patan, Gujarat, are some of the saree collections stocked by Iraah Store.

“Giving ‌online saree shopping exposure to ‌customers for different occasions was our agenda to avoid women’s efforts of flipping on to various ethnic websites”, – said Mr. Rishikesh Mishra.

