A Car Bodyshop Chain That’s Changing The Game In India

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 1: Onroad makes the news again! With the facelift of a Toyota Land Cruiser LC 200 (2008) Model to LC 300 GR Sport variant, Onroad becomes the first car body shop in India to achieve this feat. They had achieved an India-first with LC200-300 conversion earlier. Onroad Bodyshop is a trendsetter, an auto enthusiast’s paradise, and a premium service provider all at the same time. Now a trusted name in the sector, celebrities often drop their rides for a facelift or a restoration job at Onroad and also, and they have restored or modified cars for films, a job that requires an eye for detail and utmost finesse. Designed as a franchisee business model and headquartered in Malappuram, Kerala. Onroad is a unique body shop that is attracting customers from all over India thanks to the variety of services and world-class results.

They have everything a car owner is looking for. Now known as the facelift capital of Kerala, they have already completed over a hundred facelift jobs. Out of these, 22 are Toyota Landcruisers, a massive hit among Toyota luxury car owners. They also routinely do facelift jobs for Mercedes Benz models, BMW, and Audi, among others. Vintage cars are in queue waiting for their rebirth at Onroad. Having completed over a hundred restorations, the expert team at the body shop has upped the ante for other players in the sector. Painting is another one of their fortes, offering a wide range of OEM, custom, and speciality paints to automaniacs across the country. Onroad is open to franchisees and continues to finalise plans to open in Cochin, Hyderabad, and Dubai. We can soon see Onroad’s state-of-the-art franchise outlet in Kochi by July 2023. Watch the BTS and more on their Instagram. Visit the website to know more.

