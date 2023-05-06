A book that defines resilience, Suman Saroj’s ‘Glory is Calling’ is the ultimate wake-up call to life

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: After witnessing what may be the toughest moments of her life, Suman Saroj, a 40-year-old self-inspired writer decided to turn her inner turmoil into a beautiful piece of written art. Known as ‘Glory is Calling’, Suman’s debut novel is a soulful guide to perseverance. The book was launched recently and is now available to be purchased online on Amazon.

Channeling the famous idiom – When the going gets tough, the tough get going, Suman decided to turn the wheels of her life during the pandemic. Alike many, Covid-19 brought a flurry of troubles in her life, ones that would require her to be away from her family. After helming a position as dynamic as a Team Manager, the onset of Covid-19 further confined her to the four walls of a quarantine abode. Eventually, when things settled, she resumed work but something wasn’t clicking. This led her to take the boldest step of her career – a break from her professional life in order to live her personal ambition of writing a novel.

In the early days of her sabbatical, Suman was advised to undergo a knee procedure, something that really impacted her mental and financial wellness. However, Suman isn’t one to give up. After undergoing a phase of critical self-reflection in the pandemic, she decided to live her lifelong dream of becoming an author which resulted in the creation of this motivational manuscript.

Glory is Calling is an uplifting, feel-good novel that fuels one with the feeling of dedication and commitment. The inspiration for the novel was taken from the sheer fact that the author, herself, accomplished her dream of finishing her dream project. Despite facing multiple setbacks, she emerged victorious and claimed the title of author.

No matter what life throws at you, one must chin up and keep their head high. They should turn dejection into the pearls of motivation and pursue whatever it is that they’re aiming to achieve in life. As for our author, this dream came true in Titlewaves bookstore in Vikhroli. Suman’s book launch was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Sonia Rajan – Sr. Manager at M&G Global Services, Jennifer D’Costa – Project Management Associate Consultant at M&G Global Services, and Obaid Salim Siraj – Head of Operations at Marsh and McLennan.

Commenting on the launch of her book, Suman Saroj said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce my first novel – Glory is Calling. It is my submission to perseverance and diligence. Writing this book in isolation was extremely therapeutic. It was my solace in the entire world. After being bedridden for almost a year, this book has helped me get through some of the lowest points of my life.”

“That being said, this book can serve as a guide to attain absolute nirvana. This can only be achieved if one lets go of his human prejudices. Don’t hook yourself in the past. It’s long gone. Look ahead to accept new moments. Glory is Calling is my earnest attempt towards spreading the message of self-belief and confidence. I hope the audiences can connect with the novel as much as I do.” she elaborated.

In order to read this motivational piece of art, order your copy from Amazon through this link: https://amzn.eu/d/1hSZP4D

The Hindi iteration of this Amazon bestselling novel titled – Gaurav Ki Pukaar is also live on Amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/2CQ3bcG

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.