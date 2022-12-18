A Blessing in Disguise for the Traditional Beauty & Personal Care Service Businesses Launching Soon In India: Mycare Partner & Its Family of Apps

New Delhi, December 17: The rising consumer demands due to unique lifestyle choices often lead to a growing Dependency on smartphones and smart devices. The unforeseen impact of such growing reliance is clearly visible in the growing use of smart applications. The unprecedented days of the pandemic have further enhanced human dependence on useful smartphone applications. One such application that will be a blessing in disguise for businesses and consumers amidst this catastrophe is the “Mycare Partner” app.

The Family of “Mycare” apps have been developed as a SAAS aggregator, which aims to unify businesses and consumers through its apps on a unified platform to create extra value in every involved user’s life.”

Quick Look Video On Mycare Partner App: https://youtu.be/58T5uNAe97E

The easy-to-access online application’s main objective will be to offer its users incredible customer service. It will enable beauty and personal care businesses to grow their customers, occupancy, efficiency, revenue, profits and service experience through a hassle-free family of app-based platforms.

Mycare Will Enable Businesses to use this new-generation Technology to create their e-commerce storefront within a few steps.

They can use this user-friendly platform to add and manage appointments, customers, services, teams, inventory, equipment & other things.

The simplified dashboards for Business Admins & Other Team Members offered by “Mycare” will also enable businesses & teams to track their appointments, status, growth, Performance, earnings & other things with the help of tools & Metrics in the app.

Beauty and personal care services like Beauty Care Parlours, Hair Saloons, Body Care, Fitness centres & Gyms are essential to any individual’s day-to-day life.

However, the decade’s need is organizing India’s highly unorganized traditional beauty and personal care services industry.

This has led to the launch of problem-solving present-day mindful business applications such as “Mycare”, which are on a mission to sustain & pace up the growth and development of individuals, businesses, markets, countries, and the economy at large.

Presently, most businesses operating in the beauty and personal care service industry in India face numerous shortcomings in fields like revenue loss on peak days, customer appointments, bookings management, low occupancy on off days, hectic manual management issues, low employee efficiency, poor team management, inconsistent equipment management, and what not!

But apps like “Mycare” will certainly empower local market players across the country to grow their market and business with an opportunist mindset.

Considering the bigger picture, India has the largest market and economy compared to other nations. This makes enough reason for directing new business innovations through Technologies such as the “Mycare” family of applications for empowering the local market players & consumers To create a foundation for building a stronger economy for serving the citizens of India with the highest possible resources and means.

Right now, the “Mycare” application is under pilot testing. The application will soon be rolled out for the public pan-India in the upcoming 2 years. The application will be launched region-wise as per the roadmap of the company management and board at MyCare & Divine Unicorn Technologies.

Thus, enabling beauty, wellness, personal care, and fitness businesses to share information regarding themselves and their services using cutting-edge technological solutions offered by Mycare, soon-to-be-launched & rolled out for the public.

Whether offering 24/7 chat support for any customer queries or analyzing one’s business profile performance with the help of a unique, simplified dashboard, the Mycare & Its Family Of Apps is all set to have it all.

Learn more about this family of applications by visiting their website, https://mycareindia.in/.

