62 finalists take the ramp in the Surat fashion show

Merai Production organised the Limelight Face of Gujarat on January 8 on Western and Ethnic themes and a show managed by Rk Events Rachita Pathak.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 10: More than 60 contestants participated in the popular fashion show – Limelight Face of Gujarat – organised by Merai Production and managed by Rk Events.

Based on Western and Ethnic themes, the fashion show at Vijayalaxmi Hall at Vesu consisted of three participant categories: kids, teenagers, and adults. 62 contestants, including 19 kids, 24 teenagers, and 19 adults, participated in the fashion show.

The event was organised by Harsh Merai of Merai Production, while Rachita Pathak of RK Event managed it.

Giving details about the event, Harsh Merai and Rachita Pathak said that a grand fashion show was organised in Surat at the beginning of the new year. They said that the show was based on two themes – Western and Ethnic – and comprised 15 sequences.

Dressed in designer garments, the finalists performed the ramp walk in style and left the audience mesmerised.

Taking part in the fashion show would boost the confidence of the contestants and help in their personality development. It would especially help in getting rid of stage fear. The best performers in the fashion show were honoured with prizes and attractive gifts. The show was organised from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.