59th Installation Ceremony of Bombay Industries Association (BIA)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: Bombay Industries Association (BIA), one of India’s most renowned and prestigious business associations, on 12th January, had its 59th Installation Ceremony. BIA which has completed its 75th year, witnessed last year’s President Mr. Nevil Sanghvi handing over the office to Mr. Ashish Gandhi during the ceremony. The event, held at The Taj Hotel, Santacruz, Mumbai, also witnessed 300+ participants, who enthusiastically cheered for the new appointment.

Mr. Jaspal Bindra – Executive Chairman & Director, Centrum Capital Ltd. And Mr. Shriram Dandekar – Vice-Chairman & Executive Director, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. were the Guest of Honour. Mr Rajesh Kshirsagar – Executive Chairman – State Planning Board & Vice- Chairman of “Mitra” was the Chief Guest at this event.

At the beginning of the program, Mr. Rajesh Kshirsagar was publicly felicitated on behalf of the Bombay Industries Association for his appointment as the Vice President of “Mitra” organization of Maharashtra State. On this occasion, Mr. Rajesh Kshirsagar praised the work of the present President of Bombay Industries Association Mr. Nevil Sanghvi for carrying out commendable activities in his term and wished the new President Mr. Ashish Gandhi for the future. The Executive Chairman of the State Planning Board and Vice Chairman of “Mitra” organization, Mr. Rajesh Kshirsagar, wished all the members of the Bombay Industries Association on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav.

Mr. Ashish Gandhi in his speech announced the launch of BIA-Next, a platform for the next generation of young Entrepreneurs to network, learn and grow. As part of the BIA-Academia Program, MOUs were signed with NM College, Vile Parle and Chetana College, Bandra to provide internships and final placements to their students.

Mr Gandhi has been a member of the association for more than a decade. He brings a wealth of industry experience and leadership skills to the role, having worked in the Packaging industry for more than 2 decades and holding various leadership positions within the association.

“The contribution of the Bombay Industries Association will be important in realizing Prime Minister Modi’s dream of making India a superpower” said Mr. Rajesh Kshirsagar.

“Under Mr Ashish Gandhi’s leadership,BIA will not only grow & reach new pinnacles but also increase its active membership” said Mr Shriram Dandekar – Vice Chairman – Kokuyo Camlin.

“I am very impressed with the activities of BIA providing access, reach and support to more than 1400 members” said Mr Jaspal Bindra – Chairman – Centrum Group.

BIA would like to express its gratitude to the outgoing President, Mr Nevil Sanghvi, for his tireless efforts and dedication to the Association.

