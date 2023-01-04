53 Café House: Reviving the culture of art every New Year

Eventoss, the parent agency behind the scene, is worth appreciation for creating unforgettable memories every year-end

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 03: 53 Café House is long known for cherishing art in the city, highlighting the imperativeness of celebrations in public. Alike to the last year, this year too, the 53 Winter fest was celebrated in full throng. The one-week winter festival has helped bring the city a cheerful experience that was missing for a long time. Eventoss Entertainment, the parent company behind the conceptualization and management of the entire event, already has remarkable experience in leading huge events.

53 Winter Fest was initiated on the 25th of December with the Christmas Gala, wherein a special lunch was organized for the poor children, and live music was launched for the 53 celebrities. The high-scale celebration witnessed a huge crowd from the city full of energy and thus marked the beginning of the much-awaited celebration.

Next came the Open mic event, which again shares a platform for the budding artists of the area to showcase their talent & art in the most sophisticated manner. The event was again seen gathering some fluent singers, poets, and interlocutors of the city. Then came the ‘Fandom gathering’ when fans of a particular interest gathered to celebrate their fandom moments. It was a unique preparation for all of us, including the event managers, since never such an event was done earlier.

Another came the most beautiful evening, Ba-Dastoor, the poetic evening presenting the most eminent Urdu poets of the region. To name a few among the distinguished poets, Sanjay Kumar Kundan, Asar Faridi, Dr. Vinay Kumar, Neelanshu Ranajan, Samir Parimal, Chonch Gayawi, Sadaf Iqbal, Dr. Aarti Kumari, Qazim Raza marked their gracious presence. The event was one of the most soulful 53 evenings that has ever been cheered under the open sky of the 53 Café House. Finally, Ladies’ Night, dedicated to empowering women, was further celebrated the next day, followed by 53 New Years’ Eve that only allowed couples and families to enter the premise was commemorated, giving the 53 Winter fest a final touch. The end of the festival marked a zealous crowd flinging to make the evening worth memorizing.

On occasion, the CEO & Founder of Eventoss Entertainment shared his utmost delight at the successful completion of the 53 Winter Fest and aims to create more such unforgettable evenings for the city. He further congratulated his team for their hard work and perspiration shown in the year 2022. He also expressed his best wishes for the New year 2023. Other Directors who significantly addressed the challenges to make the event victorious are Mr. Rahul Ranjan. Mr. Aliwarish Khan, and Mr. Shubham Sinha.

(53 Café House is a unit of Eventoss Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. )

