5 Emerging business leaders making a difference with their innovative solutions

Every successful business is the end result of great leadership ideas and a team of efficient people who has worked hard to put everything together. Here are 5 of the emerging business leaders making a difference with their innovative solutions and their leadership ideas.

1. Mohan Mathew, Co-Founder- Mikro Grafeio Services Pvt Ltd

Mohan Mathew has been Board member and Investor in startups, with a proven track record of building new business, M&A and enhancing shareholder value. During his career spanning three decades, he has had the opportunity to transform business models across many industry verticals.

"At Mikro Grafeio, we support sustainable, inclusive growth by creating employment opportunities in Tier 2 & 3 towns enabling local economies to thrive. We see massive potential in Tier 2&3 cities and towns in our country and believe they need to be brought into the mainstream for the economy to develop and grow consistently. We strive to upskill and reskill the employable workforce with an aim to help corporates meet their needs whilst supporting the growth of the local economy, ” says Mr. Mathew.

Mikro Grafeio is a social impact startup that aims at creating employment opportunities in Tier 2 & 3 towns and thus enabling local economies to thrive. The company provides distributed workspaces that are process ready, people ready and performance ready Pan-India.

2. Vikas Aggarwal, Founder & MD- Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd

Vikas had a modest beginning, he started working in his father's company Computech Systems Pvt Ltd (a 3 decade old company). Starting at a young age, he gained knowledge about the battery industry functioning and set out to establish Ipower Batteries in December 2019 which today has a Govt of India recognized R&D facility adding momentum to the company's drive to create innovative and smart batteries for EV ecosystem which will drive the green mobility segment.

"Ipower Batteries is constantly driven with the aim to provide safe, sustainable and smart energy solutions for a greener planet. Our in house state-of-the art R&D lab continuously strives to come up with unique solutions for the EV industry to meet future needs and issues around it, case in point our newly launched water-proof and fire-proof batteries which integrate the latest IoT technology in it” says Mr. Aggrawal.

Ipower Batteries is a pioneer in EV battery manufacturing. The company offers tailor made batteries for different OEMs and is committed to safe, smart and sustainable batteries which will define the future of EVs. The company since its start has sold over 62,000 Li-Ion batteries, which has contributed to saving 43,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

3. Sahil Garg, Founder at Green Mantis

Sahil Garg created the brand when the idea of Asian and plant-based/ vegetarian food was compiled. He wants to show the community that Asian food is a lot more than basic stir fries and known starters. Post the pandemic, they saw a great opportunity to initiate it as the patrons of Delhi were looking for something fresh and healthy with the change in their palette.

Green Mantis draws on the finest aspects of Southeast Asia and locally sourced, seasonal ingredients in each meal. We are likely to find a range of dishes from countries as diverse as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Tibet, Korea, Japan, and coastal China. Each of these nations has a unique vegetarian heritage that draws on its finest ingredients, and that’s what Green Mantis hopes to showcase through the dining experience.

As global trends and eating habits have changed over the past few years, a large part of the community is leaning towards plant-based and forward dishes and restaurants hence the idea of Green Mantis was born. Some of their crowd-pleasers are Jackfruit Rendang, La-Phing, and Ginger Shiitake Gyoza.

4. Baruni Verma, Founder at Starkle

Starkle was founded in 2019 by Baruni Verma at the age of 24. She is an alumni of the University of Cambridge and University College London. She is currently heading the brand as the CEO. A strong follower of a minimalistic lifestyle, her aim with Starkle is to introduce other young individuals to aesthetically pleasing and non-ostentatious fine jewellery.

Starkle is a fine jewellery brand that has been created to bring a minimalistic aesthetic to the jewellery industry. They are based in New Delhi and operate via their website starkle.in with two offline stores in Lajpat Nagar and Rajouri Garden, Delhi. It was an acute frustration with the market offerings of jewellery that led to the creation of Starkle.

Their products are made from BIS Hallmarked Gold, Certified Diamonds and Gemstones. They have been developed keeping in mind individuals who are just beginning to buy their first real jewellery, those looking to build their personal jewellery collections with daily wear pieces and those looking for luxury gifting options that suit a variety of budgets. Their product offerings start from INR 4,800 for the simplest ring with a majority of pieces priced under INR 15,000.

5. Vinayak Garg, Founder at Lazy Gardener

Lazy Gardener is helping thousands of Indians turn into efficient home gardeners by keeping their plants healthier with its innovative products. LazyGardener is on a mission to make urban gardening simple and is committed to creating 1 million new gardeners.

It’s hard to live in the city and sometimes it's even harder to get space and grow a garden that you want. But, it doesn’t have to be that way. You can use urban gardening techniques to have plants even with the limited space that you have. People also find solace in having plants in the homes, as well as increasing their general emotional well-being.

During the pandemic time, as a result of urban gardening people have actually become more physically active to maintain their gardens, by doing small activities such as tilling soil or digging holes. Even the simple act of planting a plant on a balcony or window sill is a great way to become an active urban gardener.

It all comes down to the fact that urban gardening is the need of the hour. With such a wide range of options available and time, we continue to encourage everyone to start gardening by growing some greenery. Go green-- Grow green!