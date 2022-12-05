42nd AROICON 2022: Call for Affordable, Accessible & Successful Cancer Treatment in India

New Delhi, December 05: Association of Radiation Oncologists held its 42nd Annual Conference ‘AROICON’ on the theme ‘Personalising Isodoses, Curing Lives’ at ‘The Manekshaw Centre’, New Delhi, between 1st to 4th December 2022.

Member of Parliament- Dr. Anil Jain, National Director, Ayush – Raghunath Rao, Dr Rajesh Vashishth, President AROI & Dr. GV Giri, Secretary, AROI Inaugurated the 42nd AROICON Conference. Loksabha Speaker Om Birla also graced the event on last day and appreciated the AROI initiative. Dr. G K Rath and Dr. K T Bhowmik are the mentors of the conference.

Dr. Munish Gairola, Chairman, Organising Committee, AROI, Director-Radiation Oncology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, Delhi, informed that more than 1500 eminent national & international radiation oncologists are attending the AROI’s Annual Meeting and participating in the conference to discuss the new technologies and medical advancements of radiation therapy.

Dr. Manish Pandey, General Secretary Organising Committee AROI, Sr Consultant, Radiation Oncology, Balaji Action Cancer Hospital, Delhi, informed that, in order to make Cancer Treatment affordable and accessible to the masses. We are working to control the cost and complications of radiation therapy with MRI Guided Linear Accelerator & Proton Therapy. Proton therapy, also called proton beam therapy, is a type of radiation therapy. It uses protons rather than x-rays to treat cancer. A proton is a positively charged particle. At high energy, protons can destroy cancer cells.

New Executive Committee of AROI has been elected for 2023 -2024, and Dr. Manoj Gupta, Professor & Head, AIIMS, Rishikesh elected as the President and Dr. V Srinivasan, as the Secretary General of the Association of Radiation Oncologists of India.

Actively working on the mission of making cancer treatment affordable, accessible and successful for more than 4 decades, The AROI (Association of Radiation Oncologists of India) has 4500 active members from across the country. The AROICON is organized annually in different zones. The 42nd AROICON 2022 is being organized in Delhi after 40 years. The Association of Radiation Oncologists of India attaches very high importance to the academic & research activities in Radiation Oncology with its related disciplines. To improve the overall standards of post-graduate teaching, clinical practice, and adequate growth of this discipline, the Indian College of Radiation Oncologists was established as a dedicated and integral part of the Association in 1992.

