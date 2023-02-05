22BET ropes in New Zealand Cricketer ‘Brendon Mccullum’ as the new Brand Ambassador

New Delhi (India), February 4: In a big move, 22BET has roped in famous New Zealand all-rounder ‘Brendon Barrie Mccullum’ as their Brand Ambassador. The move is suggested to have added value to India’s leading sports gaming site. 22BET, in recent times, has emerged as one of the most reliable and legal gaming websites running worldwide. The move to rope New Zealand firepower Brendon Mccullum by 22BET was speculated for a long time and after a brief round of positive discussion, 22BET was successful in their endeavours to make Mccullum the face of the brand.

The official announcement made by the legal gaming website-22BET has elevated the enthusiasm of Cricket Fans, Sports Enthusiasts and Gamers across the globe who admire the Kiwi Hardhitter. As per the top-level management at 22BET, the decision to onboard Brendon Mccullum as the Brand Ambassador was taken keeping in mind several factors such as His fan base among Cricket Enthusiast across the globe, His track record and popularity in India due to his performance for various team in the mega Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sharing more insights on the decision to rope Kiwi Allrounder ‘Brendon Mccullum’ as the Brand Ambassador, the CEO of 22BET stated, “It is indeed a privilege to have a living Cricketing Legend ‘Brendon Mccullum’ be associated with us in the capacity of a Brand Ambassador. We at 22BET truly believe that Mccullum is an iconic figure in the realm of sports, and this is what our platform also stands for. He is also a professional who displayed a high degree of professionalism and skill in his game and this is what we also believe in, giving our users a chance to showcase their skills & learnings and maintaining a high degree of professionalism. It is also out in the open that Mccullum is a name that is liked by most Cricket fans across the globe, and India, as a Cricket-loving Nation, also admires his cricketing skills. This will help us as a legal and reliable gaming website to elevate our brand presence and to attract more users to this fascinating gaming world.”

Brendon Mccullum as the Brand ambassador of 22BET, will considerably strengthen the brand’s reputation and build a strong and positive rapport with Cricket Fans. With this move, Mccullum will also be the bingo for 22BET, proving the legal gaming website to be yet more reliable and advisable.

22BET provides a secure and safe gaming experience as an informational website for reputable online players in India. It has also emerged as one of the top informational websites for online gaming in India. 22BET, along with the ambassadorship of Mccullum, will hit centuries of players. 22bet is the leading legal online gaming site for all sports lovers, giving them an experience worth remembering while playing and winning big.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)