15th edition of ELECRAMA 2023 focuses on new energies and sustainable energy solutions for future

New Delhi (India), February 17: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry, hosted a press conference at The Lalit, New Delhi, for the announcement of the 15th edition of ELECRAMA today.

ELECRAMA, the largest stand-alone showcase of the Indian Electrical and Allied Electronics Industry by IEEMA, is slated to commence from February 18th to 22nd, 2023, at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

Mr Rohit Pathak, President of IEEMA, shared, “The focus of this edition of ELECRAMA is on creating a platform to showcase products & solutions in new energies; discussion forums on R&D and innovation in new technologies; in addition to generation, T&D and building electrical products. For the first time in the energy domain, we have launched IEEMA Start-up Challenge and created a platform for some of the most promising ones to showcase their innovations at ELECRAMA 2023. While only the top 12 have the chance to showcase at ELECRAMA, we will let you look at all the participating ones too. We need to embrace this start-up ecosystem and create a mechanism to allow them to plug into our industry/companies in a seamless manner. Think of them as our extended R&D and product development arm, and engage with them.”

Moreover, IEEMA has commissioned a study on “New Energies Electrical and Electronics equipment landscapes 2030” for Green Hydrogen (GH2) value chain, Electric Vehicle allied infrastructure (Charging infrastructure) and Grid-scale battery storage application to facilitate the policymakers and industry with technical aspects, key policy interventions, opportunities for equipment manufacturers and enablers/success drivers. The report will be unveiled during ELECRAMA.

Mr Jitendra Agarwal, Chairman, ELECRAMA 2023, opined, “In line with the Energy transition and Govt of India vision, ELECRAMA has expended its theme to Reimagine Energy for Sustainable Future. IEEMA believes that Energy is the new electricity, which is reflected in ELECRAMA 2023. We have today close to 1000 exhibitors; the show is spread over 1.1 lakh sqm space gross, we expect 3,50,000 footfalls, and 15000 B2B meetings expected during the power-packed 5 days. The 15th edition of ELECRAMA is moving towards Sustainability in operations by having eco-friendly lanyards and badges and, minimising the use of plastics, converting leftover food into manure. The venue has also installed e-charging points for e-vehicles and uses 2.5 MW of solar power. Focusing on improved visitor services for a better experience, we have introduced services like Smart App, Digital displays, and Shuttle Services.”

Mr Hamza Arsiwala, President-Elect, IEEMA, sighted, “ELECRMA has traditionally been a T&D Show. But in line with the energy transition and the universality of electricity, our members have been exploring business opportunities in areas other than core utilities. So procurement plans from Railways & Metro rails, Buildings, Smart Cities and Defence are presenting bin opportunities. Some speakers include Mr Hari Kumar, CEO of Imphal Smart City and Gen Subrata Saha (retired), Former Dy Chief of Army Staff. There is good participation from North East with Smart City CEOs of Guwahati, Imphal and Shillong visiting ELECRAMA.”

Mr Sunil Singhvi, Vice President, IEEMA, said, “Under RBSM, 700+ foreign buyers from 75+ countries are visiting ELECRAMA-2023 and have one-to-one (B2B) meetings with Indian Exhibitors. This is an excellent forum for exhibitors to boost their exports and have technological and business tie-ups. At the same time, the Domestic Buyer Seller Meet is a platform where 300+ Domestic buyers from Transmission, Distribution and Generation companies, as well as non-Utility players from Railways, Defence, Smart Cities, large PSUs, and e-mobility segments, will outline their procurement requirements. This is the first time buyers from Europe, North America and the Far East have come to ELECRAMA for RBSM meetings.”

Ms Charu Mathur, Director General, IEEMA, said, “For the first time, CEOs of four smart cities from the North Eastern region will be there at ELECRAMA to share their requirements for procurement in the region, thereby creating business opportunities for our members. The key dignitaries who have confirmed their presence at ELECRAMA are Mr RK Singh, Minister for Power. Mr Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry; Mr Alok Kumar, Secretary, Minister of Power; Dr Srikar Reddy, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce; Mr Gaur Gopal Das, Motivational Speaker and Amit Jain, CEO, Cardekho.com.”

Members of IEEMA National Executive Council, Mr Vikram Gandotra, Head Utilities Sales & Strategy, Siemens Ltd and Mr Atul Arya, Head Energy Systems Division, Panasonic India Pvt Ltd, also spoke about the opportunity unfolding for our industry and taking centre stage in the global supply chains, especially into new energy and net zero.

