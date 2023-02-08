13teen, a Premium Men’s Clothing Brand on the Rise

New Delhi (India), February 8: ‘13teen,’ a premium men’s clothing brand founded in 2020 in Pune, Maharashtra, offers both formal and casual attire for men at an affordable price range, starting at just Rs. 250 for premium-quality shirts. The founder, Shubham Kadam, started the company with a budget of Rs 32,000 in 2020 after losing his job with a bank during the pandemic. After a lot of struggle and effort in just two years, 13teen has experienced rapid growth, reaching 5 million in sales and gaining a strong customer base of young men who love the brand’s quality and affordability. The brand is currently available across Maharashtra, with the highest popularity in Pune, Ahmednagar, and two or three nearby districts of Maharashtra. From whom orders are getting repeated continuously.

The founder, Shubham Kadam, started 13teen as a B2B wholesaler to retailer, but now he has big plans for the future of 13teen. He is currently working on a new e-commerce website that will be launched in the next 2-3 months, which will allow the brand to shift gears from B2B to D2C. In addition, he is also planning to open his own outlets and franchise stores in Maharashtra, making the brand even more accessible to customers. which will be announced soon. He has been striving to improve the brand and bring better-quality products to customers at more affordable prices. He is currently working on his high-end products, keeping the same quality but cutting their cost by 20–30%, making them more affordable for customers.

13teen has won the hearts of its customers in Maharashtra and continues to receive support and love through increasing sales every day. Despite facing debts, credits, losses, and dead stock, the brand is still on the rise and finding ways to improve and offer better value to its customers. Despite facing debts, credits, and losses, Shubham said the love of people that we get in the form of orders gives us the courage to keep pushing 13teen forward and find solutions to improve the brand for our customers.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)