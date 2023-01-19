12 Mantras of Effortless Leadership by CA Pawan Kr Agarwal

New Delhi (India), January 19: CA Pawan KR Agarwal(Author): Leadership coaching is Pawan Kr Agarwal’s passion, and he is also a Chartered Accountant and Master of Law. Additionally, he has led a session titled “Ultimate Financial Freedom Framework(Ufff).”

His first book, “12 Mantras of Effortless Leadership”, is a compilation of his stories from across the last three decades and the many organisations he has been a part of. His goal is to empower a million people to achieve financial independence, take charge of their own lives, and become self-inspired leaders in their own right.

POWER OF 12 MANTRAS OF EFFORTLESS LEADERSHIP: Leadership is a mindset which is the source of motivation. It gives meaning to what we do and how we invest our time, Money and energy. So a leader must adopt an infinite mindset. This appears to be difficult, but with practice and devotion can be achieved by one and all. Mantras come in handy in this regard.

Mantra consists of MAN (the mind) and TRA (originally tri), which means to cross. So mantras enable us to cross the sea of the mind.

ONE OF MY READER’S COMMENTS:

To learn, practice, and develop leadership within me, I would not spend my money on costly coaching and seminars. Instead, I would happily draw from the wonderful lessons here. The book is so simple that a layman can read and understand it.

In place of a chapter, the author has correctly utilized the term mantra. This makes it easier for the information to enter our subconscious. It becomes ingrained in us. It becomes effortless. The title of the book indicates this. My recommendation is to read one Mantra, reflect, and apply the concepts before going to the next mantra.

THE MANTRAS ARE:

MANTRA –1 I HAVE A MINDSET OF POSITIVE THINKING!

MANTRA -2 I LEAD BY EXAMPLE BY LEADING MYSELF FIRST!

MANTRA -3 I AM A MOTIVATING FORCE BEHIND MY TEAM!

MANTRA -4 I HAVE A QUESTIONING MIND; I QUESTION EVERY ANSWER!

MANTRA -5 I USE MY SENTIMENTS TO MY BENEFIT; I AM EMOTIONALLY INTELLIGENT!

MANTRA -6 I GIVE MORE THAN I RECEIVE; I AM A SERVANT LEADER!

MANTRA -7 PERSONAL INITIATIVE IS MY DICTUM; I TAKE MASSIVE ACTION!

MANTRA -8 I HAVE ABSOLUTE FAITH IN MY BELIEFS; I KNOW MY PURPOSE!

MANTRA -9 I BELIEVE IN THE CULTURE OF THE COMMUNITY—I AM CONNECTED!

MANTRA -10 THE ONLY THING CONSTANT IN LIFE IS CHANGE; I EVOLVE DAILY!

MANTRA -11 I AM QUICK TO GIVE CREDIT AND TAKE RESPONSIBILITY!

MANTRA -12 I ENJOY FINANCIAL FREEDOM. I ALWAYS LIVE IN ABUNDANCE!

This book contains 14 chapters – Introduction, 12 Mantras of effortless leadership and bonus mantras (by Dr. Habil Khorakiwala) in the last chapter. All chapters revolve around a common theme, i.e. effortless leadership. However, each chapter has its own existence and can be read independently. It’s a small book. One Chapter, on average, can be finished in 30 minutes. Summary or takeaways at the end of each chapter will refresh your memory and help you in digesting the content of that chapter.

The book is available on all e-commerce platforms.

