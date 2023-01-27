11 Km long Tiranga is all set to make a Guinness World Record on this Republic Day

Mera Tiranga Meri Shaan Abhiyan event will start at 8 am at Daman Square and end at Nandan Kana Square in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar, (Odisha) [India], January 26: Bhubaneswar Knights Round Table 230 and Bhubaneswar Queens Ladies Circle 130 are proud to announce the launch of Mera Tiranga Meri Shaan Abhiyan. This event will be held on 26th January 2023 and will be a part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations. The event will be a unique one as it will attempt to make a Guinness World Record by unfurling the 11-kilometer-long Tiranga.

The event will begin at Daman Square and end at Nandan Kana Square in Bhubaneshwar. It is expected that more than 15,000 people will join in the event and walk with tri-color flags. The event is being organized to spread the message of patriotism and national pride among the citizens of Bhubaneshwar. It is also an attempt to bring the citizens of Bhubaneshwar together and celebrate the spirit of the Republic of India. The event will be a grand one with many dignitaries from the city and State Governor Honourable Ganesh Lal attending it.

The celebrations under Mera Tiranga Meri Shaan Abhiyan will mark the day and feature spectacular cultural pageantry and the rich cultural heritage of Odisha by building a beautiful tableau.

Anand Poddar, Chairman BKRT 230, and Amrita Kedia, Chairperson BQLC 130 say, “There will be cultural performances, speeches by eminent personalities, and a grand parade of the Tiranga. We will also unfurl an 11-kilometer-long Tiranga. We are requesting all citizens of Bhubaneshwar to join in the event and be a part of this historic attempt to make a Guinness World Record wearing traditional Indian attire and carrying the tri-color flags to show their patriotism and national pride. We are sure to make the Guinness World Record and this event will be a grand success and will be remembered for many years to come. We also hope that it will help spread the message of patriotism and national pride among the citizens of Bhubaneshwar. Let us come together and make this event a success.

Jai Hind!

For more information about the event, please contact Name: Vishal Agarwal at 9711880348 and Shweta Dhyani at 7042821242.

