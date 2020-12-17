‘We, the Women of India’ review: Heart-warming short tales of love, loss and freedom

I normally don’t pick up short stories. Somehow, I never had an inclination for them—I think it’s something to with cliffhangers which most short stories tend to be. And, I prefer definite ends! After having invested so much time and emotions in the characters and stories, closure is what my heart needs. But, somehow, ‘We, The Women Of India’ a collection of five short stories, has somewhat changed my perception of them.

Written by 17-year-old Riddhima Saraf, these short stories are heart-warming and heart-wrenching at the same time. Though the stories aren’t exactly new in terms of concept or the themes, they still make you sit up and leave you with thoughts that stay with you even after you’ve finished reading the book.