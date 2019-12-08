The Modi Years to History of Ancient India Revisited: 3 books that are just out

Book: Turbulence & Triumph: The Modi Years
Author: Raghu Agarwal with Bharathi S Pradhan
Publisher: Om Books Int.
Modi, the politician, the leader, the orator has been composed into a single frame by the authors for a comprehensive experience of a leader who makes compelling political history. With a collection of photographs this book is a definitive portrait of the Prime Minister.
Book: Finding God Through Yoga
Author: David J Neumann
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
David Neumann tells the story of Yogananda’s fascinating life while interpreting his position in religious history and American culture. Neumann tells how this ‘global guru’ emigrated to the United States in 1920 and established his headquarters, the Self-Realization Fellowship, in Los Angeles, where it continues today.
Book: History of Ancient India Revisited
Author: Omesh K. Chopra
Publisher: BlueRose Publishers
The Vedic-Puranic literature has been reviewed to establish the various cultures that evolved in ancient India. This book describes various misconceptions, like the myth about Aryan invasion. The book also notes that Mathura Krsna is different from Dwarka Krsna; the two are separated by more then 1000 years.
