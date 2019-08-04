The Major Story to The Indus Script Deciphered: 4 books that are just out

Book: Grit: The Major Story
Author: Major DP Singh, VR Ferose, Sriram Jagannathan
Publisher: Hachette India
India's first blade runner. Acclaimed. Admired. Applauded. But behind Major Devender Pal Singh's success and fame is an extraordinary tale of years of struggle and self-doubt, overcome by incredible courage and determination. This is the true account of a man who rose from humble beginnings to become a hero.
Book: Sara
Author: Shashi Warrier
Publisher: HarperCollins
Rashid, chef and restauranteur, has a complicated relationship with his father, who demands nothing short of perfection — especially now, as he entrusts Rashid with the family's secret recipe. The family's disappointment comes as no surprise to Rashid when he falls in love with Alice Munro: A firang and a christian.
Book: Your Truth or Mine?
Author: Trisha Sakhlecha
Publisher: Pan Macmillan
At their wedding Mia and Roy Kapoor promised to love and cherish each other. Whilst not perfect, their marriage is sacred and their commitment absolute. But a knock at the door changes everything when Roy is questioned over the disappearance of a young woman. But what if the real truth is not what they, or you, think?
Book: The Indus Script Deciphered
Author: M M Manthram
Publisher: Self Published
This books is a research-oriented work on the unravelling of the Indus Script and its inherent essence. The Indus Script, that till date has been believed to be undeciphered, escaping the scrutiny of thousands of researchers. This book takes the reader through a step by step method of unravelling this Indus Script mystery.
