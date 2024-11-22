The Demons Around Us: 12-Year-Old Author Tarini Thaker's Journey of Words and Wonders

Meet Tarini Thaker, a 12-year-old from Hill Spring International School, Mumbai, who’s proving that age is no barrier to achieving extraordinary dreams. As a published author of the book The Demons Around Us, Tarini is inspiring others with her creativity. In a recent conversation, she revealed the experiences, challenges, and joys that shaped her writing journey.

Seed of passion

Tarini’s love for storytelling began early. “I started reading when I was six. I loved the way writers painted pictures with their words. One word can hold a thousand meanings,” she said, reflecting on the magic of literature that inspired her to start writing.

Her debut book addresses challenges like stage fear, peer pressure, and the search for friendship. Although she admits she hasn’t experienced stage fear herself, she was motivated by the struggles she noticed among her peers. “It’s part of growing up. I wanted to show kids that it’s okay to go through these things,” she avers.

Challenges and Insights

Writing about emotions she hadn’t personally experienced was no small feat. “The hardest part was capturing feelings without exaggerating or underplaying them. It needed to feel authentic,” she shares. To achieve this, she turned to her biggest pillar of support – her maasi (aunt). “She helped me with ideas, references, and even the writing process. I also spoke to my parents, friends, and teachers to gain more insights,” Tarini explains.

Writing process rooted in passion

Tarini shared her practical advice for young aspiring writers. “Keep a journal and pen down every idea. You might forget them otherwise. And don’t worry about judgment – focus on expressing yourself,” she advices.

When asked if she followed her own advice, she grinned. “Yes, I kept a journal and wrote my ideas down before shaping them into my book.” Her school’s exhibition project was also instrumental in her journey. “We were asked to create a substantial final product. I chose to write a book, and my parents supported me from the very beginning,” she shares.

Literary influences and aspirations

A voracious reader, Tarini loves fantasy, mystery, and realistic fiction. Her favourite authors include J.K. Rowling and Agatha Christie. “I love And Then There Were None and Holly Jackson’s thrillers like Five Survive. I fell off my chair reading it. It was amazing. I've read One of Us is Lying.”

What’s next for this budding writer? A magical tale inspired by her father’s bedtime stories, filled with wonder and humour, and have always been close to her heart.

Life beyond writing

When she’s not writing, Tarini enjoys debating, swimming, and crocheting. “Crocheting is so peaceful,” she said, sharing how she learned the craft from a friend, her grandmother, and YouTube tutorials.

Despite her busy schedule, Tarini finds writing to be a joyful escape. “It’s not an obligation for me. I finish my schoolwork and other priorities first, then indulge in writing.”

Conclusion

Tarini’s parting advice is simple yet profound: “Just go for it. Don’t let fear of judgment stop you. Every idea is worth exploring.”

With her talent, determination, and a wealth of ideas, Tarini is a shining example of what young minds can achieve when given the chance to dream and create. Her journey is a reminder that it’s never too early—or too late—to turn your passion into something extraordinary.