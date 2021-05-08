Terror In Islamabad review: Griping plot makes it a must read

Though the shrewd Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) agents leave no stone unturned to expose the camouflaged identity of our man on mission, the later dexterously manages to ward off their suspicion and outsmarts them with the sheer skill of a sleuth. Here, it would be quite pertinent to eulogise the author for weaving such a griping plot.

While dwelling on the structural aspects of the novel, we can assert with a sense of great gratification that the author has scrupulously adhered to the idea of three unities propounded by the erudite scholar Aristotle in his highly acclaimed work “Poetics”. Not only this the author also seems in absolute agreement with the Greek philosopher when it comes to the concept of characterisation. All the major and minor characters contain the prerequisite element of probability.

Undeniably, special pains have been taken while delineating the portrayal of the chief character. The readers are pleasantly introduced with the varied mesmerising facets of our patriotic hero. Veer Singh is endowed with the necromantic skill of tantra, the practice he has acquired during his adolescent life. He has also been depicted as a subtler judge of human psyche which lends him a unique ability to negotiate his tormentors and confront them with utmost dexterity during his gruelling interrogation. The language of the book is also easy to comprehend, which reflects the linguistic acumen of the writer. Hence, a must read for all.