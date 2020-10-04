Samina book review: Lovers of whodunnits will enjoy this nail-biting suspense thriller

“An engaging thriller has the suspense quotient intact and unchanged from beginning to end.”

—Agatha Christie, in an interview to BBC in 1967

Had I been a producer with a truckload of moolah, I’d have approached Troy Ribeiro and bought his pulsating thriller to turn it into a film or a TV serial. Yes, I’m as sure as eggs about its successful cinematic or screen adaptation. The author himself has said that he had a nebulous idea of screening this brilliant thriller on his mind. Having said that, let me get down to brass tacks.

Popular thrillers hinge on a common and unwavering rule or a sine qua non: Never for a moment the plot should meander into unnecessary details and fringe instances. Thrillers demand intense attention of the readers. That ‘ab kyo hoga’ (what next?) feeling must never wane till the book/flick ends.

On this score, Troy’s Samina gets full marks. The fate of Samina is the crux of this thriller. What has befallen her keeps the readers’ curiosity alive till s/he finishes the unputdownable book. The author hasn’t incorporated outlandish characters and ideas to divert the attention of the readers. You don’t find a raft of characters and sub-plots crowding the book, thus diluting the plot.