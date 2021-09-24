Sadhguru's latest book, ‘Eternal Echoes - A Book Of Poems (1994-2021)' hits bookstores

Coimbatore: “If you try to find meaning in your life, you will only end up making new meanings,” Sadhguru said at the launch of his latest book ‘Eternal Echoes - A Book of Poems (1994-2021)' on Thursday.

In a live session titled "Mystic Verse: An Exploration", the founder of Isha shared excerpts from his new book with renowned Indian author, poet, and Sahitya Akademi awardee Arundhathi Subramaniam.

“The greatest predicament that human beings face is that their sensory perception gives one-sided perception. You can't see darkness if you see light, and you can't hear silence if you hear sound. So life becomes a heap of opposites,” Sadhguru said after he read from his poem titled “When” from his new book.

“If you document the level of suffering endured by the world's nearly 8 billion people in a single day, it would be enough to last an eternity. All of this is because they misunderstood instruments of survival. If you want to walk through life, you must understand what is light and what is darkness.”

Covering the breadth of Sadhguru’s life insights – from “Yoga" and “Nature" to “Mystical" and “People and Places", the book offers readers with an incredible collection of his poems spanning nearly three decades.

“These poems are so wonderful; I’ve never read anything like this before. I have grown up reading poetry, they’re emotional or melancholic.. But this collection obviously triggers something else in the reader,” said Bollywood actress and avid follower of Sadhguru, Kangana Ranaut.

Earlier in 2021, Sadhguru's book, Karma: A Yogi's Guide To Crafting Your Destiny, hit the New York Times bestseller list just a week after its global release. The book provided a new take on the widely misunderstood concept of Karma.

Sadhguru's previous book, Death — An Inside Story, was published by Penguin Random House India in 2020 and spent 15 weeks at the top of the HT-Nielsen Bestseller List.

He has written over 100 books on a variety of subjects, delving into the mysteries of life, death, and beyond. Inner Engineering – A Yogi's Guide to Joy, one of Sadhguru's most popular books to date, was a New York Times and Washington Post best-seller when it was published in 2017.

