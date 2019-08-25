Rajneeti: A Biography of Rajnath Singh to I Have a Theory about That: 4 books that are just out

Book: Rajneeti: A Biography of Rajnath Singh
Author: Gautam Chintamani
Publisher: Penguin
In a career spanning nearly fifty years, Rajnath Singh has played a significant role in shaping the history of this country. Drawing from a vast amount of research and in-depth interviews, Gautam Chintamani’s engaging narrative reveals for the first-time a politician who never shied away from doing the right thing.
Book: An Orchestra of Minorities
Author: Chigozie Obioma
Publisher: Hachette
A young farmer named Chinonso prevents a woman from falling to her death. Bonded by this strange night on the bridge, he and Ndali fall in love, but it is a mismatch according to her family who reject him because of his lowly status. Is it love or madness that makes Chinonso think he can change his destiny?
Book: Bathinda to Bangkok
Author: Vibha Batra
Publisher: Bloomsbury
Mahi’s hungry to grow Ludhiana to London, her party-planning company, to international height. Lavith, her ex-love, is thirsty for her blood. and her best friends have problems of their own! But the question bothering her is: Will her ex come back to her? Will it be Lav-ith or Leave-it for Mahi? Part social commentary, part social satire, this is one funny ride.
Book: I Have a Theory about That
Author: Judy Balan
Publisher: Hachette
Theirs is an unlikely friendship, — especially since the two met because they used to date the same guy. At the same time. Now, as wiser twenty-nine-year olds (and flat mates), they are determined to enter their thirties with the one thing that’s still missing from their lives: Long-lasting romance.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)