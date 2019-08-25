Rajneeti: A Biography of Rajnath Singh to I Have a Theory about That: 4 books that are just out

Book Reviews

4 books that are just out

Book: Rajneeti: A Biography of Rajnath Singh

Author: Gautam Chintamani

Publisher: Penguin

In a career spanning nearly fifty years, Rajnath Singh has played a significant role in shaping the history of this country. Drawing from a vast amount of research and in-depth interviews, Gautam Chintamani’s engaging narrative reveals for the first-time a politician who never shied away from doing the right thing.

Book: An Orchestra of Minorities

Author: Chigozie Obioma

Publisher: Hachette

A young farmer named Chinonso prevents a woman from falling to her death. Bonded by this strange night on the bridge, he and Ndali fall in love, but it is a mismatch according to her family who reject him because of his lowly status. Is it love or madness that makes Chinonso think he can change his destiny?

Book: Bathinda to Bangkok

Author: Vibha Batra

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Mahi’s hungry to grow Ludhiana to London, her party-planning company, to international height. Lavith, her ex-love, is thirsty for her blood. and her best friends have problems of their own! But the question bothering her is: Will her ex come back to her? Will it be Lav-ith or Leave-it for Mahi? Part social commentary, part social satire, this is one funny ride.

Book: I Have a Theory about That

Author: Judy Balan

Publisher: Hachette

Theirs is an unlikely friendship, — especially since the two met because they used to date the same guy. At the same time. Now, as wiser twenty-nine-year olds (and flat mates), they are determined to enter their thirties with the one thing that’s still missing from their lives: Long-lasting romance.

