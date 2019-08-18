Oxygen Manifesto to Nirvana in Corporate Suit: 5 books that are just out

Book: Oxygen Manifesto
Author: Atulya Misra
Publisher: Rupa
Oxygen Manifesto is a story of the triumph of ordinary people over the might of the establishment in their battle to save the environment. It exposes the myth around wealth creation and the paradigm of economic growth. It also plants a development narrative that is environment-centric—an idea which is considered fringe in today’s times, but is bound to emerge as a mainstream thought in the future.
Book: Snakes in the Medows
Author: Ayaz Kohli
Publisher: Rupa
Jammu And Kashmir, 1987. In the hilly village of Pathri Aali, where legends appear true, Aslam and Ashwar, two young lovers, dream of marriage and of good things of life. But that is not to be. Snakes in the Meadows is a saga of the onset of militancy, and the suffering and the resilience of Pir Panjal—the ‘And’ of Jammu And Kashmir.
Book: Looking for Miss Sargam
Author: Shubha Mudgal
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
After thousands of hours of training and practice, the gods of music smile upon the deserving few. Genius shines; melody and goodness reign supreme; and all is right with the world.Or is it?
Book: Nickel Boys
Author: Solson Whitehead
Publisher: Hachette
Elwood arrives at The Nickel Academy, which claims to provide 'physical, intellectual and moral training' which will equip its inmates to become 'honorable and honest men'. In reality, the Nickel Academy is a chamber of horrors, where physical, emotional and sexual abuse is rife.
Book: Nirvana in Corporate Suit
Author: Runjhun Noopur
Publisher: TreeShade Books
On an average bad day, a troubled corporate guy has a bizarre encounter. A faceless voice promises him the one thing he craves for but can’t seem to happiness. As he sets out on this thrilling quest, he finds himself sucked into a mystical world of talking mirrors, alternate dimensions and one crazy Baba who loves cobain as much as he loves sarcasm.
