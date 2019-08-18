Book Reviews

Updated on

Oxygen Manifesto to Nirvana in Corporate Suit: 5 books that are just out

By FPJ Bureau

Oxygen Manifesto is a story of the triumph of ordinary people over the might of the establishment in their battle to save the environment.

Book: Oxygen Manifesto

Author: Atulya Misra

Publisher: Rupa

Oxygen Manifesto is a story of the triumph of ordinary people over the might of the establishment in their battle to save the environment. It exposes the myth around wealth creation and the paradigm of economic growth. It also plants a development narrative that is environment-centric—an idea which is considered fringe in today’s times, but is bound to emerge as a mainstream thought in the future.

Book: Snakes in the Medows

Author: Ayaz Kohli

Publisher: Rupa

Jammu And Kashmir, 1987. In the hilly village of Pathri Aali, where legends appear true, Aslam and Ashwar, two young lovers, dream of marriage and of good things of life. But that is not to be. Snakes in the Meadows is a saga of the onset of militancy, and the suffering and the resilience of Pir Panjal—the ‘And’ of Jammu And Kashmir.

Book: Looking for Miss Sargam

Author: Shubha Mudgal

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

After thousands of hours of training and practice, the gods of music smile upon the deserving few. Genius shines; melody and goodness reign supreme; and all is right with the world.Or is it?

Book: Nickel Boys

Author: Solson Whitehead

Publisher: Hachette

Elwood arrives at The Nickel Academy, which claims to provide 'physical, intellectual and moral training' which will equip its inmates to become 'honorable and honest men'. In reality, the Nickel Academy is a chamber of horrors, where physical, emotional and sexual abuse is rife.

Book: Nirvana in Corporate Suit

Author: Runjhun Noopur

Publisher: TreeShade Books

On an average bad day, a troubled corporate guy has a bizarre encounter. A faceless voice promises him the one thing he craves for but can’t seem to happiness. As he sets out on this thrilling quest, he finds himself sucked into a mystical world of talking mirrors, alternate dimensions and one crazy Baba who loves cobain as much as he loves sarcasm.

