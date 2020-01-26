Nutty ‘Lipstick’ for every crime fiction fan

Soon to be made into a web series, Lipstick is the newest edition to Vish Dhamija’s DCP Rita Ferreira series. The other two books from the edition are Bhindi Bazaar and Doosra. The gripping addictive thrillers by the author feature the tough-as-nails DCP Rita and her team’s way of battling the world of crime.

Known as ‘India’s John Grisham’, Dhamija is known for his multilayered plots and captivating storylines. His latest book Lipstick is set in Mumbai and tracks DCP Rita Ferreira’s unconventional and unmatched methods to solve cases. DCP Rita is roped into the investigation after a third corpse is discovered in the city, which shows modus operandi of the killer, wherein the killer paints his victims’ lips with dark red lipstick. The killer commits heinous crimes without leaving even a single clue. The first two victims are street-side hookers, while the later ones are high-heeled wives, playing outside their marriages.

As the team is busy solving the murder mystery the killer enjoys the spotlight he gets in the media, Rita’s interview to news channel and updates on the investigation. Amidst all the happening, the serial killer engages in talks with the reader through interlude, in which he expresses the brutality of his thoughts and actions.

As the story progresses the mysteries are unfolded like pieces of a puzzle that are scattered. These pieces of puzzle keep the readers hooked until the end with an unpredictable climax.

The book is a must-read for all the crime-fiction fans!