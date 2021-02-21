Indian Stories: Images & Thoughts review: Casts a magic spell on readers!

The book consists of four segments. Since he’s a mandarin in Indian Railways based in Allahabad, readers find interesting anecdotal pieces on trains in the book. Readers quickly feel connected while reading Ravi’s nuggets. Whether it’s The story of the Telugu Language or A Long Haul, readers stay glued till they finish the book. Till 1965, The Reader’s Digest carried a monthly column. It was, Not wanting to end books.

The column discussed books that readers wanted never to end. Had the column been continued, I dare say, Ravi’s Indian Stories would certainly have appeared there. Such is the impact of the book! It casts a magical spell on readers. Those with a spiritual bent of mind, will find this book a veritable manna from heaven.

The best thing about Ravi Valluri’s book is that there’s no pedantic profundity or condescending creativity. The author hasn’t written this book with a view to winning plaudits and panegyrics. It’s his humble eucharistic offering (Nirmalya in Sanskrit) to the readers. To encapsulate, it quenches the thirst of the seekers and satiates the hunger of knowers.