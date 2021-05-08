'I like reading and understanding the journey of successful people,' says 'Udaan' actor Vijayendra Kumeria

When did you get into reading? School or college or later?

School. I have always been fond of hearing Mahabharat stories recited by my grandma. And, that's how I developed a love for reading stories and later on my interest in different genres increased.

Which are your favourite book(s) and authors?

There are quite a few. Recent one that I read and really liked is At The Helm: The Memoir by V Krishnamurthy. Lately, I have read a lot of biographies and autobiographies from various authors. A. P. J Abdul Kalam's books top my list. I like reading and understanding the journey of successful people, who have made an impact in the world in the little ways and opportunities they had.

Which genre do you like reading?

It has to be autobiographies and biographies. And few of the books I liked from this genre are: At The Helm: The Memoir, Becoming by Michelle Obama and Wings of Fire by A. P. J. Abdul Kalam with Arun Tiwari.