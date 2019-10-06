Engaging read, but fails to make an impression

Book: The Last Dance

Author: Anmol Arora

Publisher: Speaking Tree

Pages: 320

Price: Rs 324

In this debut novel The Last Dance, the world created by Anmol Arora reads like a film and yet is very much a novel with its own twists and turns. Very much Indian despite a non-Indian leading lady, any global reader might connect with its theme and emotions. A dilemma between creating one’s identity, battling expectations and having ambitions becomes more complex here.

Eleven-year-old Ayla, an ethnic Kurd from Turkey, leaves her country in 1991 when her father is accused of being anti-national. After taking refuge in Delhi, a chance prophecy takes Ayla to a dance school run by taskmaster Chandrashekhar. Though a natural, his refusal for her arangetram till she is perfect means a fallout and she joins his rival. Life takes a harsh twist when on the eve of her arangetram; her life gets destroyed in an unimaginable way. How she gets back to her beloved dance, life and with Chandrashekhar as a mentor is what the novel is all about.

The narrative might agree with those looking for light reading. But the seemingly intense topic is neither a proper political drama nor it covers the dance drama section of ambitions of modern thoughts versus traditional task master. It is at best an outward mix of a tale of two diverse thoughts passing through their own journeys to achieve their goals.