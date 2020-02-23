Book Review: Taking us back and forth in Olympics

As we gear up for the 2020 Tokyo Games, the country is yet again focusing on the moments of glory we have had at the largest sports arena in the world, featuring stalwarts such as Abhinav Bindra, Mary Kom and PV Sindhu.

But, it will also be time to ask the same questions we ask ourselves every four years: Why does a country of over a billion has so little to show for itself at these Games? Which brings us to the important question: How good is India's preparation for Tokyo 2020? Can Tokyo be the game-changer Indian sport wants it to be and hopes it will be?

There are more questions than answers to this long-pending draught our country has been going through. But, still, we have hopes that our stars will shine at the largest stage of sports which comes once in four years.

This book also chronicles India's wins, misses, challenges, star sportspersons, their stories, and possibilities that lie ahead for us to make a mark at this mega event.

Pundits believe that Indian sports have grown from strength to strength on the back of inspiring stories of courage, determination and passion. And with the Tokyo Games just a few months away, we hope our stars will make the most of it and bring back the lost glory which has become history at this sports carnival.

The games commence on July 24, 2020 and the curtains comes on August 9. Will our stars manage to bring us few medals? Only time will tell...