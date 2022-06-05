Book review: 'Siddhartha Street' is all about All about middle class aspirations, and more

Siddhartha Street is a collection of 10 short stories by Sudha Yadav. All the stories take place on the same stretch of the street — though it is not made clear in so many words. They are about people living their daily, ordinary lives, getting on with their daily routines (mainly). Yadav writes in a staccato style, using simple sentences and fails to hold interest long enough. You meet the story-dwellers, share their joys and sorrows — though sorrows are not in abundance — and follow their emotional ups and downs.

The characters sometimes appear fleetingly in each others’ story spaces, though sometimes their appearances seem to be forced, unnatural. None of them stay with you and you just move on from one story to another. From well-to-do and feared widow Tilakammal, who stays in a large bungalow, to Sasi, who runs a roadside ironing shop... they span a spectrum of religions, social standing and middle class aspirations. There is a typical son who wants to sell of his father’s property to a developer and claim his share of the ‘inheritance’, only to be rebuffed by the old parents. There are the broken parents of Arvind Madhavan, a brilliant student who commits suicide due to study pressure. There is Rajgopalan, recently retired, and wondering about his seemingly empty life. In short, ordinary people like most of us, trying to get along, sharing meals, drinks, fears and smaller joys of life. It is not a finished in one sitting book for sure.

The stories are set in Chennai, though you do meet the D’Cruz family, typical Goan Christians (going by their accent at least) who eat fried pork smoke and party the night away, organised in honor of their supermodel sister who has come for a visit from Australia and who, as it turns out, has just come out of the closet as a lesbian. At the end of it all, you are left wondering if there was any purpose behind any of the stories.

Book: Siddhartha Street

Author: Sudha Yadav

Publication: Vishwakarma Publications

Price: Rs 229

Pages: 176