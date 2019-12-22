Book Review: Just out

Book: Taboo
Author: Nirmala Govindarajan
Publisher: Picador
Erendira, the protagonist of this heart-rending tale of exploitation and the imagination of freedom is symbolic of the under-aged trafficking networks and its resilient survivors across India. In Taboo, metred into rhythm in her inimitable style, Nirmala plunges into the context of disturbing crime, trafficking and unfreedom.
Book: Christmas Shopaholic
Author: Sophie Kinsella
Publisher: Bantam Press
Becky Brandon (née bloomwood) adores Christmas. It's always the same – mum and dad hosting, carols playing, mum pretending she made the Christmas pudding, and the next-door neighbours coming round for Sherry in their terrible festive Jumpers. And now it’s even easier with online bargain-shopping sites. But this year looks set to be different.
Book: Govindram Seksaria: The Untold Saga of an Emipre-Builder
Author: Minhaz Merchant
Publisher: Amaryllis
This is a riveting account of the life and work of the Govindram Seksaria ‒ industrialist, philanthropist and a member of the New York Cotton Exchange ‒ and ties together several strands of a seminal period in Indian and World history. Seksaria, lived in a historically defining era.
Book: In a Pure Muslim Land
Author: Simon Wolfgang Fuchs
Publisher: Simon Wolfgang Fuchs
Fuchs shows how popular Pakistani preachers and scholars have boldly tapped into the esoteric potential of shi’ism, occupying a creative and at times disruptive role as brokers, translators, and self-confident pioneers of contemporary Islamic thought.