Book Review: Just out

Book: Kiss The Girls And
Make Them Cry
Author: Marry Higgins Clarks
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
When investigative journalist Gina Kane receives an email from a ‘C Ryan’ describing her ‘terrible experience’ while working at REL, Gina knows she has to pursue the story. But when Ryan goes silent, Gina is shocked to discover the young woman has died. Gina soon realises people will go to lengths to keep the story from seeing the light.
Book: Paper Moon
Author: Rehana Munir
Publisher: HarperCollins
When her estranged father passes away, Fiza, discovers he has left her a tidy sum in the hope that she will open a bookshop... Overnight, Fiza’s placid life is thrown into a whirl of decor decisions and book-buying sprees, unconventional staff and colourful patrons, small pleasures and little heartbreaks, as the store — Paper Moon — begins to take shape.
Book: Coming Back to the City: Mumbai Stories
Author: Anuradha Kumar
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Stories from the great metropolis to the young and the old, the rich and the poor, the loved and the unloved. In the Mumbai of mills and malls where everything — especially land — is at a premium, Parel’s Jupiter chawl becomes the target of real-estate barons and sleazy politicians, thus bringing together this interconnected cast of characters.
