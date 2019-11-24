Book Review: Just out

Book: Coming Back to the City: Mumbai Stories

Author: Anuradha Kumar

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Stories from the great metropolis to the young and the old, the rich and the poor, the loved and the unloved. In the Mumbai of mills and malls where everything — especially land — is at a premium, Parel’s Jupiter chawl becomes the target of real-estate barons and sleazy politicians, thus bringing together this interconnected cast of characters.