Book Review: Just out

Locked away in a decrepit mansion, struggling to write as the monsoon rains down, the wind brings to Jamshed Fali Irani the cries of a little girl wandering the ruins nearby.

Alice is trying to find her sister, Sara, who went missing years before. With his new friend, Tania, to whom he is increasingly drawn, Jamshed attempts to unravel the mystery behind Sara’s disappearance.

