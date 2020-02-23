Book Review: For finest and timeless reading

Like always, Bond connects with the readers through every story that revolves around some mesmerising hill stations with equally down to earth characters.

As a reader, you just cannot escape visualising it as you read. It could be a boy trying to climb up a tree to escape being mauled by a panther or a woman draped in white saree with hair let loose jumping off a bridge down the river.

Stories like Eyes of the cat and A face in the dark, are bound to tranport readers into different a zone. As you start reading this book, as it happens with most of Bond’s writing, you just cannot get enough of it.

One should not be surprised if you devote much of your time reading this book right from start to finish. Trust me, it is quite addictive.

Among all previous works of Ruskin Bond I have read, this book seems to have a special touch towards end. The Garden Of Dreams gives this book a perfect closure with beautiful narration of the incidents as well as surroundings.

Most importantly, drawing a beautiful message across to the readers, by telling us that we must dream for they do come true one day or the other. Go for it, as you just can’t miss this one from your personal Bond collection.