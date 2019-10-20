Book Review: Every day is unforgettable

All days of a year are equally important on the palimpsest of time, history and human civilization. One can't say that a specific day in history has been banal or vapid. Pick up a random date/day and you find its worth in the book of history where it finds a place of pride.

For example, just zero in on August 5. On this day in 1926, the legendary magician Houdini performed what was arguably his greatest trick, just months before his death aged fifty-two. He emerged alive, after ninety minutes locked in an underwater coffin!

The book is teeming with such absorbing anecdotes that enthrall the serious and casual readers alike. Seldom does one come across such an anthology of days that left permanent imprints on the collective memory of mankind.

Dan must be complimented on his arduous research and infallible accuracy. His unerring accounts of days will mesmerise the readers and provide a treasure-trove to the students of history.

The quiz masters will find this book as the ultimate source of GK. History is his story, story of man. Every day has an interesting historical perspective and that transpires only with the passage of time and also when we look back. In other words, it's retrospective. Snow has looked at the events sans any personal interest or prejudice.