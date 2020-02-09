Book Review: Christmas Shopaholic; Hectic and heartfelt

You might have failed to read this one owing to your own Christmas shenanigans but hey, who says you have to miss the fun completely. So come along and plunge right into the mad world of legendary shopaholic Becky Brandon (nee Bloomwood), who has returned from the States to live in the charming village of Letherby, where she starts work in the gift shop of her best friend, Suze.

Still helplessly addicted to online bargains, she now has to cope with a new and humongous challenge: hosting Christmas for her

family at her home, as opposed to the tradition of celebrating it at her parents’ home.

Buckle up for a hilarious ride as Becky struggles to deal with her sister’s demands for a vegan turkey, her attempts to find a superlative gift for her husband, creating a gem of a costume for her daughter’s

Nativity play, and an excessiveness of smoked salmon, among other hiccups.

And don’t forget the sudden appearance of old boyfriend– turned–rock star and his pushy new girlfriend, who clearly arrive with an agenda... Balancing the hectic madness is the warmth and generosity of our shopaholic’s heart...which makes Christmas comforting and joyous after all..

- Book: Christmas Shopaholic

- Author: Sophie Kinsella

- Publisher: Penguin Random House

- Pages: 384; Price: Rs 599