Book Review: Be yourself, be happy

Since time immemorial, we believe that everything that happens in one’s life happens for a reason. There was no second thought over it, until I happen to read this book ‘Happy For No Reason’ by none other than Shanti. Yes! I deliberately referred to Mandira Bedi as Shanti, who back in 90’s was a popular household name, thanks to Doordarshan.
In addition, for those who are cricket buff, Mandira remains a style icon (draped in wide range of sarees) as host of cricketing discussions during World Cups and other big tournaments.
Right from the word Go, the book reflects honesty on the part of author, who takes a reader down through her own experiences. Be it good or bad. Usage of inspirational quotes at the start of every chapter as well as amidst the write-up suitably, adds to the overall flavor of positivity.
Thorough every chapter, Mandira has conveyed some simple yet effective methods to stay happy. Staying happy not just in mind but also in body too. Sometimes as a reader, you cannot help but ponder little longer upon some basic usage of terms that Mandira has smartly brought forward through her writing.
In the very beginning when she explains that a simple word like ‘Should’ is a dream killer and it somehow makes your intention seem more like an obligation and the word ‘Could’, on the other hand opens up real opportunities. You get a fair idea what the book is all about as a reader.
The book undoubtedly provides some of those basic ingredients required for absolute happiness in life. Just as the title of the book suggest that one should be happy minus the reason. I would add on to it by saying, go for it even if you do not seem to see a reason. Who knows, you might have just picked up real happiness stashed amidst pages.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)