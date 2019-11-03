Book Review: A gripping plot marred by language

The New Delhi Conspiracy is a fictional tale about how a humanoid robot, designed by a Hong Kong laboratory, who is set to receive Indian citizenship is programmed to kill the Prime Minister of India – Raghav Mohan. Mohan is admired and adored by all, except the anti-democracy liberals who feel he is anything but a good leader.

Vedika Khanna, a Member of Parliament, is shocked when she comes to know that a scientist (from the same Hong Kong lab that created the humanoid), who was on his way to meet her is shot dead at her doorstep. Further investigation leads her to a conspiracy about the assassination of India’s favourite PM at the hands of the humanoid.

Vedika is left with the responsibility of finding the mastermind behind the ghastly plan and saving Raghav Mohan from being killed. She takes a plane to Hong Kong, accompanied with two of her most trusted sources, to unravel this mystery.

Overall, the plot is quite gripping — throughout the entire journey of finding the clues. But, there comes a part where the author doles out information about Buddhism and its various teachings, which only seem a bit too stretched.

Also, for a mystery, it was not as descriptive as it should have been — the language isn’t as gripping as it should be. And for the climax, where the focus should have been more, the narrative fail turns out to be a dud.

But, it is definitely a good read. It also focuses a lot on the funding process in media organisations, providing a detailed overview of it.