Author Ashish Bagrecha: ‘Unbecoming’ is an intimate exploration of shedding societal expectations

Some books touch your lives. The same goes for audiobooks and podcasts. Author Ashish Bagrecha has come out with a podcast on Audible. It is called 'Unbecoming’ which revolves around the themes of self-growth and discovery. He asks the listeners to discover and embrace aspects of their journey. Bagrecha, a best-selling author and poet, is known to capture human emotions beautifully. His books include 'Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel' and 'Love, Hope and Magic'. He is a literary icon thanks to his influence on contemporary literature and his talent to connect with his readers.

Excerpts from the interview:

Can you brief us about your audiobook? What can listeners get from it?

‘Unbecoming’ is an intimate exploration of shedding societal expectations, limiting beliefs, and false identities to discover one's true self. Listeners can expect to gain insights, actionable steps, and a companion on their journey towards personal growth, healing, and self-discovery.

What inspired you to start the audiobook? Has your personal and professional life inspired it?

The audiobook was inspired by my struggles and triumphs with mental health and societal pressures. My personal and professional experiences have taught me the importance of authenticity and self-acceptance, which I wanted to share with my listeners in a deeply personal format.

What made you join hands with Audible for it? How was the experience?

Partnering with Audible was a natural choice because of their commitment to quality and accessibility. The experience has been fantastic, allowing me to reach a wider audience and providing listeners with an affordable way to engage with my content through their Rs 69 offer.

How do you see your journey into becoming a writer who writes about human emotions and connects with your readers?

My journey has been deeply personal and organic. Writing about human emotions stems from my experiences and a genuine desire to connect with others who might be going through similar struggles. The response from readers has been humbling and reinforces the importance of authenticity in my work.

Why do books like yours find so much love from readers?

Books like mine resonate with readers because they offer empathy, understanding, and practical guidance. The love they receive reflects a universal need for connection and healing. It shows that readers are looking for genuine, relatable content that speaks to their inner experiences.

What kind of work/podcast do you read or listen to?

I enjoy listening to podcasts and audiobooks that explore personal growth, mental health, and human emotions. On Audible, I recommend ‘The Power of Vulnerability’ by Brené Brown. Her work is incredibly insightful and complements the themes I explore in Unbecoming.

What else is in your kitty as an author and poet?

I am working on new projects that delve deeper into personal growth and healing. These include more audiobooks and written works. Each project aims to continue the conversation about authenticity, self-love, and emotional well-being.