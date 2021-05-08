As Death Stared Back review: Ajinkya Bhasme's book is a page-turner

Ten years later, the unimaginable happens: Punit returns home. Who is this imposter? How is he able to slowly make his death a myth? Why is her reality slipping out of her hand? Will she save Manu from the fake Punit’s evil clutches? What is real and unreal? The book delves deep into Sanjana’s journey where sanity is slipping away along with truth.

Ajinkya needs to be appreciated for writing a psychological thriller. Some books falling under this genre lack essence and turn out to be waste of time rather than page-turners. But the author doesn't fall in this trap and has managed to push past this.

The book slowly plays with your mind and you realise that the horror is stuck deep within. You become Sanjana. You slowly follow her anxiety regarding Manu, her complex relation with Punit, the horror she and Manu lived in or are living, and more. The writer within Ajinkya has made sure the readers do not get a chance to stop for a few minutes to catch their breath.

Another fair point is the compact nature of narration. You follow each character’s journey easily. While the back and forth in narration can initially be a little unnerving, Ajinkya’s gripping storytelling keeps things going. The book’s first half does feel too unhurried. But once the story hits second gear, you are in for a ride. The story becomes more psychological and less horror. A word of warning: The unexpected can end hurt you, literally.

Ajinkya Bhasme’s Death Stared Back does full justice to the psychological horror genre. You start rethinking about the mind’s true depth.

Book: As Death Stared Back

Author: Ajinkya Bhasme

Publisher: Paper Towns

Pages: 184

Price: Rs. 249