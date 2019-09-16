Books to look out for this week

Book: Indistractable
Author: Nir Eyal with Julie Li
Publisher: Bloomsbury
With a four-step, research-backed model, Indistractable lays bare the secret to getting the best out of technology, without letting it get the best of you. Empowering and optimistic, this is the book that will allow you to control your time and attention – and live the life you really want.
Book: What’s Next For You
Author: Ashutosh Garg & Kamal Ahluwalia
Publisher: BALBOA Press
Inspired by the ancient philosophy of the Eightfold Path, the book, by global machine learning expert Ashutosh Garg and extreme ownership practitioner Kamal Ahluwalia of Eightfold.ai, combines insights from more than 20 experts in the global human resources and diversity/inclusion fields.
Book: SharAnam With Juhi Chawla: A Journey in Faith
Author: Epic
Publisher: Rupa
Based on a popular television show of the same name, this book showcases various facets of religious practices, traditions and places of worship, which make this country so rich and diversified in terms of religious beliefs. This book stitches together fascinating tales of pilgrims and is narrated by cine star Juhi Chawla.
Book: Dear People, with Love and Care, Your Doctors
Author: Debraj Shome, parna Govil Bhasker
Publisher: Bloomsbury
This book is a collection of heartfelt stories by doctors and patients from across the globe. Riveting and absolutely unputdownable, this book gives an inside view of the world of medicine and hopes to inspire millions to retain faith in this beautiful relationship.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)